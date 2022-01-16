100 years ago
Hogs were on the agenda this week in 1922, as a meeting was held in connection with the state seed show. Harrison McKnight, a dealer in purebred Duroc Jersey hogs, directed the meeting, which featured a discussion led by C.W. Hickman, professor of animal husbandry. “Clarence Johnson of Idaho Falls and William Kerr, supervisor of vocational education, addressed the session one the better methods of feeding,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “A sale of purebred hogs was held at the close of the meeting.”
75 years ago
Routine police blotter information from the Post-Register of Jan. 16, 1947: “Idaho Falls Police station records Thursday showed bonds for parking meter violations were posted by Mrs. Theo Meppen, Route 4; W. Chandler, Miss Madault, Jay Taylor, John Lehman and Clarence Scott. … Golden Boyce, Route 2, reported generator, fan belt, lamp and other accessories were stolen from his car while it was parked on A Street and Shoup Avenue, police station records revealed Thursday. … Douglas F. Banks, charged with failure to provide, waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court by Probate Judge G. W. Charlesworth Thursday. Banks remained in Bonneville County Jail in lieu of posting $250 bond. Banks was returned from Boise Wednesday night by Sheriff Dean F. Wilkie and Deputy Fred Keefer.”
50 years ago
Robb Keller of Idaho Falls, personnel representative at Argonne National Laboratory-West, was elected to a second term as president of the eastern Idaho chapter of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America this week in January 1972. Some 60 members of the club gathered at Colonial Inn in Blackfoot on Jan. 15 for the club’s annual banquet and election. John Dawdy of Idaho Falls was chosen to succeed Russell Heath as vice president and Dorothy Dawdy was elected to a second term as secretary-treasurer. Along with Heath, Terry Parsons of Pocatello and Gary Taylor of Ashton were named to the board of directors. “The Eastern Idaho chapter encourages its members in the acquisition, preservation, restoration and exhibition of antique automobiles. Membership is open to any interested person and ownership of an antique car is not required,” the write-up in the newspaper said.
25 years ago
Eastern Idahoans learned this week in January 1997 that economic development organizations in their part of the state would be receiving $6 million annually for five years as part of the 1995 nuclear waste agreement. The money was designated as a means of offsetting the economic effects of cutbacks at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. Interested organizations were given a March 7 deadline for proposals on how to spend the money, and each of the state’s universities were asked to submit proposals valued at $1 million or less for economic development and training.