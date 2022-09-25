Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
75 years ago
With a P-51 fighter plane supplying the “WOW!” the National Guard brought its “man a minute” campaign to Idaho Falls on Sept. 25, 1947. “The airplane dived, rolled and roared over the city for several minutes Thursday noon after a special caravan of one armored car, one armored scout car, a 10-ton wrecker, three mobile small arms maintenance shops, four jeeps and a sedan had rolled into the city,” the Post-Register reported. “The caravan first moved to the Idaho Falls High School where 12 students inspected the vehicles and were allowed to speak to the stoning P-51 pilot through a two-way radio system connected with one of the recruiting vehicles. … The mobile caravan moved from the senior high school to the post office during the afternoon where martial music and the interesting display of weapons and equipment attracted hundred of passers-by.”
50 years ago
The Atomic Energy Commission put a new nuclear safety test reactor into operation this week in September 1972. The Power Burst Facility was the 15th reactor to be built at the National Reactor Testing Station. The AEC told the Associated Press that the reactor was designed to be a versatile testing tool for simulating various kinds of accident scenarios caused by rapid power changes. It subjected test fuel to transient bursts of energy far surpassing the capability of previous reactors, simulating severe fuel rod burst tests and loss-of-coolant accidents. Data from PBF tests were used to develop and validate fuel behavior codes for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, also to forecast what damage responders at Three Mile Island might expect to find in the reactor core vessel. “Using the PBF simulation, we told them what their core would look like,” said INL engineer Beverly Cook. “When they finally got a look at it, the core lay pretty much exactly as we had predicted.” PBF was shut down in 1985 and disposed of in 2008.
25 years ago
Engineers at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory said they were optimistic about a new technology for immobilizing waste in soil. Workers this week in 1997 were busy finishing up. First test of “soilcrete,” turning a 14-square-foot patch of mercury-contaminated desert into a 16-foot-deep block of concrete. Site contractor Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies had patented the process in hopes of applying it to low-level radioactive and chemical contaminants worldwide. In this case, a pit at INEEL’s Radioactive Waste Management Complex contained as much as 5,000 parts per million of mercury from industrial cleaning solvents that had been dumped between 1954 and 1961.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
