100 years ago
Artesian water was found on the farm of J.R. Turman one mile northeast of Hamer in mid-July 1920, at the plant of the Hamer Irrigation District. From a depth of 97 feet, the stream was reported to be 6 inches in diameter, gushing 18 inches out of the ground. “The well has been flowing for the past week and is apparently as strong as when it was first struck, and it is estimated that the present flow is sufficient to irrigate 200 acres of land or about four cubic feet per second,” the Daily Post reported. “It seems that the lake from which the company pumped its water dried up and in order to get more water for the season’s irrigating the canal company began drilling. ... It is reported that the irrigation openly of that district will start on another well at once and the people of this community will watch the developments with interest.”
75 years ago
George V. Young, general traffic manager for Zimmer Air Lines of Lewiston, announced this week in 1945 that they would begin air service to the Idaho Falls starting Aug. 1. Operating between Lewiston and Pocatello, Young said they were expanding to make Idaho Falls their eastern terminus for their 10-passenger Boeing planes. City Engineer Claud Black said the city would be building a hangar for smaller planes so that the larger planes could use the large log-built hangar built by the Works Progress Administration before World War II. ... In other business news, the Idaho Falls Community Hotel Corp. announced it had sold the Hotel Bonneville to D.F. Richards, a local banker, and J.C. Bennett, a local farmer and businessman, for $135,000. The hotel would continue to be managed by E.W. Finlayson, previously owner and manager of the New Porter Hotel. ... Lastly, Idaho Falls School Board Chairman H.J. Compton announced the district had purchased 20 acres of the Safstrom Farm fronting Holmes Avenue as the site for a new Idaho Falls High School. “The site is ideally located, the board believes, and will provide ample room for necessary buildings, shops and athletic facilities,” he said
50 years ago
The Sand Creek Rodeo Grounds southeast of Idaho Falls were presented to Bonneville County and Idaho Falls this week in 1970 during a ceremony at the Pioneer Days Rodeo. Karl T. Homer, chairman of the volunteer committee that prepared the new grounds, said that if Idaho Falls would provide the engineering, planning and materials, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would provide the labor to build covered grandstands. Homer stressed that the arena would be available to the entire area and that the church would pay rental fees any time it used the grounds.
25 years ago
More than 200 people attended an internet expo at the Idaho Falls Shilo Inn, held this week in July 1995. Sponsored by the Post Register and SRVNet, the two-day event featured everything from online security to connecting a business to the “information superhighway.” Many who attended told the Post Register they were first-timers. “I’ve never used the Internet before so I’m here to do my homework and see if it’s something that I want,” said Idaho Falls resident Lynn Ellwein.