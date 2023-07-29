100 years agoHarold Vallrath, 18, was brought back from Pocatello and put in the Bonneville County Jail this week in July 1923 on a charge of grand larceny stemming from his alleged theft of a car. Vallrath was accused of stealing a Ford “Bug” belonging to Olive Nunn from the yard of her Canal Street residence in the early morning hours of July 29. On receiving the report, Sheriff C.E. Criddle immediately alerted the law enforcement in Bannock County, advising them to be on the lookout. Two hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that Vallrath and the car had been located in Inkom. Vallrath reportedly had tried to cash a check in payment for gas. Suspicions aroused, the station operator called the sheriff, who asked for a description. An arrest followed, and Miss Nunn’s car was restored to her possession that afternoon.
75 years agoAn 11-month-old baby was killed and eight members of his family injured in a July 29, 1948, auto accident at Warm River, raising the eastern Idaho traffic death toll for the year to 15. Police said Wilbert Batt, son of Robert and Frieda Batt, was killed when the 1937 Ford sedan being driven by his father plunged off a 92-foot embankment and rolled several times. Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Lloyd Smith said the steering mechanism apparently froze. Seven members of the family were treated for shock, bruises and lacerations but not hospitalized. The baby’s uncle, Ronald George, was reported in fair condition.
50 years agoThe Atomic Energy Commission was being guarded with information this week in 1973 about which route nuclear fuel elements were going to take on their way from Las Vegas to the National Reactor Testing Station west of Idaho Falls. AEC’s public information officer said the decision about the mode of transportation and the route the radioactive fuel elements would take would not be made for another three or four months. The AEC had announced earlier in the month that it was sending the fuel to NRTS in order for enriched uranium estimated worth $25 million to be recovered. AEC Spokesman David Miller said the material would be encased in Department of Transportation-approved shipping casks weighing 42,800 pounds apiece, each carrying a payload of 500 pounds.
25 years agoAn electrician at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory was killed and 12 others were injured this week in 1998 when carbon dioxide from a fire suppression system discharged at a site facility. Officials said Kerry K. Austin, 47, died of asphyxiation at a Pocatello hospital following the July 29 accident, the first fatality at INEEL since 1996, when a contractor fell from scaffolding. Paramedics rushed 12 others to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the accident, which happened at the Test Reactor Area. Three were hospitalized, with two reported in critical condition and the third listed as serious. A hospital spokeswoman said one man underwent surgery for cuts he suffered from breaking a window as he tried to escape the building. A spokeswoman for INEEL contractor Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies said a crew had been performing routine maintenance when the fire retardant accidentally discharged in the enclosed area. Typically an alarm would have sounded, but a power interruption may have caused the alarm to malfunction, she said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
