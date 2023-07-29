LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoHarold Vallrath, 18, was brought back from Pocatello and put in the Bonneville County Jail this week in July 1923 on a charge of grand larceny stemming from his alleged theft of a car. Vallrath was accused of stealing a Ford “Bug” belonging to Olive Nunn from the yard of her Canal Street residence in the early morning hours of July 29. On receiving the report, Sheriff C.E. Criddle immediately alerted the law enforcement in Bannock County, advising them to be on the lookout. Two hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that Vallrath and the car had been located in Inkom. Vallrath reportedly had tried to cash a check in payment for gas. Suspicions aroused, the station operator called the sheriff, who asked for a description. An arrest followed, and Miss Nunn’s car was restored to her possession that afternoon.

75 years agoAn 11-month-old baby was killed and eight members of his family injured in a July 29, 1948, auto accident at Warm River, raising the eastern Idaho traffic death toll for the year to 15. Police said Wilbert Batt, son of Robert and Frieda Batt, was killed when the 1937 Ford sedan being driven by his father plunged off a 92-foot embankment and rolled several times. Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Lloyd Smith said the steering mechanism apparently froze. Seven members of the family were treated for shock, bruises and lacerations but not hospitalized. The baby’s uncle, Ronald George, was reported in fair condition.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

