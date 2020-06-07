100 years ago
To meet the increasing waterworks operation costs, the Idaho Falls City Council voted this week in 1920 to increase its rate for domestic water to $2 a month. A charge of 6 cents per front foot per season would be levied for lawns and gardens on properties with more than 50 feet of front footage. “It was brought to the attention of the council that some consumers have been irrigating ‘young farms’ within the city limits and spreading the water all over vacant lots that were later in the season permitted to grow up with weeds,” the Daily Post reported. The 6 cent charge would be in effect from April 15 through Oct. 15.
75 years ago
This week in 1945 the city of Idaho Falls was looking at buying a city block for the construction of a war memorial building and recreation center. The city had already set aside $13,000 for the purchase of a house on the block bordered by Elm and Walnut streets and Placer and Corner avenues. “We have no definite plans now for the building other than that we want a centrally located place for a war memorial which may be a recreation center, including a public swimming pool or a civic auditorium,” Mayor E.W. Fanning said. “It is close to the business section, close to the schools, and for public functions would be easily accessible to residents.”
50 years ago
The Post-Register and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce were engaged in an effort this week in 1970 to make sure nobody had been overlooked by census enumerators. The newspaper had a clip-out form on Page 1 asking readers whether they thought they and their family might have been missed in the national headcount. Respondents were instructed to mail the forms to the chamber office. “We don’t know for certain whether these people were counted,” said W.E. “Bill” Brooks, the chamber’s executive vice president, “but we are taking no chances and sending the information for a check by census officials.”
25 years ago
The manhunt for a murder suspect out of Challis spread to Idaho Falls this week in 1995 when an unoccupied black Dodge van was found in a Woodruff Avenue parking lot. Jack Grant Schaffer, 35, remained at large, wanted by the Custer County sheriff in connection with the shooting death of Steven Wayne Lusbey, 40, the night of June 7. Police said there were unconfirmed reports that someone matching Shaffer’s description had been seen shaving his beard at a rest stop east of Idaho Falls on U.S. Highway 26.