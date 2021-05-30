100 years ago
Bonneville County American Legion Post 56 was making ready for Memorial Day observances this year in 1921. Commander W.L. Shattuck urged all members to attend the special services held at the Methodist Church on May 29 and announced that legionnaires were to wear civilian clothes to the May 30 services at the LDS Auditorium. During the next 10 days, the bodies of five Bonneville County men who died in France during World War I were scheduled to arrive. Shattuck told all local post members to hold themselves in readiness to assist with services to be held.
75 years ago
Due to a continuing flour shortage, bakeries in Boise were closed this week in 1946, but in Idaho Falls the two main bakeries, Hart’s and Swedish Bakery, were still in operation albeit in reduced circumstances. Bakery managers said they would continue to bake as long as flour could be had, but 1-pound loaves of white and dark bread were being cut down to 14 ounces. Bakeries were still making sandwich bread for cafes. Beginning June 1, stores would be opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. under a compromise daylight saving proposal negotiated by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. The action followed new “hour saving” schedules going into effect in St. Anthony, Rigby and Rexburg. Chamber Secretary J.R. Gobble said the compromise plan was adopted to answer the request of those who opposed daylight saving as well as those who wanted to take advantage of “an extra hour” in the summer.
50 years ago
Wayne C. Hammond, president and general manager of Bingham Mechanical and Metal Products, an Idaho Falls plumbing, heating and metal fabrication company, was honored this week in 1971 as Idaho Small Businessman of the Year. He was presented the award by Gov. Cecil D. Andrus and Oliver T. Davis, district director of the Small Business Administration. Hammond was the first runner-up in the national small businessman competition.
25 years ago
A shift superintendent at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory’s Waste Experimental Reduction Facility got a surprise in May 1996 when he discovered bones while checking a stormwater drainage pond. Lockheed-Martin Idaho Technologies paleontologist Sue Miller and Clayton Marler of the company’s cultural management office, in consultation with officials from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, examined the find and determined the remains were human. “It is not possible at this time to determine how old the human remains are, if they are Native American or if they were imported from soil fill from another area,” Miller said. “Additional tests on the remains themselves and an archaeological test excavation may help to answer some of these questions.” Remains had been found in the same general area in 1969 and later determined to have been Native Americans.