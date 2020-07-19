100 years ago
Thieves broke into the Shoup Avenue offices of Johnson Auto sometime during the night of July 21, 1920, breaking into the safe and stealing about $25 in change. Police said entrance was gained into the building by raising a rear window. Tools from the shop were taken to the business office to pry the safe open. "Papers and documents (from) the safe were scattered all over the business office but nothing has been missed with the exception of the change in the cash drawer," the Daily Post reported. "The entire safe was ruined in the effort to pry it off but no explosives were used."
75 years ago
Three employees of the state mental hospital at Blackfoot resigned this week in 1945, but Idaho's state administrator of public health, L.J. Peterson, said he didn't know whether the action was the result of criticism of the hospital administration by a special investigating commission. Peterson said Dr. D.J. Lull of the public health staff had taken over from Dr. G. Ritter Smith, who had been removed by Gov. Charles C. Gosset on the commission's recommendation. Asked if the attendants' departure had been due to the investigation, Peterson said, "We haven't gone into that." Any action on the recommendation of the commission would be communicated first to the governor's office in Boise, he said.
50 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls announced this week it had leased an ambulance from a company in Billings, Montana, and that the ambulance it had been using on loan from Ricks College in Rexburg had been returned. Fire Chief Les Cocoran said the $200-per-month lease on the 1965 model ambulance would run until the end of the year, with an option to renew at that time. The department also had an ambulance borrowed from a firm in Pocatello to use as necessary, although that vehicle was subject to recall were it to be needed or a buyer was to be found for it.
25 years ago
Two Idaho Falls homes were struck by lightning and set afire during a thunderstorm on July 22, 1995. The first was reported at 3:30 p.m. at the home of Terry Miller, 1109 Westergard. Miller told the Post Register he was looking out the window thinking to himself, "Gosh, I love Idaho weather," when he heard a thunderclap and saw a picture fall off his wall. When he went to rehang the picture, he noticed flames upstairs. Fire department officials later estimated the damage around $2,500. The second fire happened at the home of Jerry and Heather Gwynn, 291 Williamsburg Circle. Jerry Gwynn said he was working at his computer when he noticed his mouse "sparking" then received an electric shock. When he went outside, neighbors told him they'd seen lightning hit the home's electrical circuit box.