100 years ago
What is Thanksgiving without football, and this week in 1921 the squad from Salt Lake’s East Side High School was headed north on the Oregon Shortline to do battle on Turkey Day with the Idaho Falls Tigers. “After annexing the Utah state title last Saturday (Nov. 19) by defeating Logan High by a decisive score, the Leopards will attempt to take the Idaho laurels from the Idaho Falls team,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “The Idaho Falls team is considered a fast and heavy team, having won all but one game. Idaho Falls was defeated by Twin Falls last year, 14-3, for the state title, but the critics gave the Idaho Falls team credit for being the stronger eleven. (Pocatello High School) is dickering for a game with the Red and Black warriors the Saturday after Turkey Day, but Coach Romney has not decided whether he will play the game, as he will be forced to play two games in three days, which is too much of a strain on the players.”
75 years ago
Eastern Idaho potato growers were seeing a high percentage of culls and defects in the 1946 fall crop, and Farrel Hansen, manager of the Idaho Potato Growers Cooperative, said it showed a need for better soil practices. “In my estimation, the major portion of our potato difficulties this year can be attributed to lack of soil fertility, a soil depletion which has been hurried along by farming practices during the past few years particularly,” he told the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation District Supervisors. “There are too many potatoes going into the cull market, too much decay from bruising, a vulnerability in the keeping quality of the potatoes which has been particularly noticeable.” Hansen advocated “handing over the soil to another generation of our children in good condition instead of turning over a mined-out soil, which will be the case unless the present soil trend is stopped.”
50 years ago
Warehouse Markets and Food Stores would be expanding its stores in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls, the company announced this week in 1971. The expansion work would provide space for meat and perishable produce departments. Now known as WinCo Foods, the company started in 1967 with a single store in Boise. It was founded by two native Idahoans, Ralph L. Ward of Council and Ronald L. (Bud) Williams of Idaho Falls, both of whom left managerial positions with another grocery chain. Starting with 10 employees, in 1971 the payroll had topped 400, with wages of more than $3 million. Today, the company has roughly 15,000 employees and operates more than 100 stores throughout Washington, Idaho, Nevada, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma.
25 years ago
Nobody was talking much about climate change in 1996, but Idaho National Engineering Laboratory was rolling out initiatives to bring new research missions on board. This week in November, officials with Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies Co. were touting the Advanced Combined Environments Test Station, a facility to offer insights into how wind and seismic activity wear buildings down. The research would help the insurance and construction industries minimize the tens of billions of dollars lost to natural disasters every year, said William Guyton, general manager of the lab’s Applied Engineering & Development Laboratory. With $1 million promised by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the goal was to get insurance companies, state governments, universities and other potential beneficiaries on board, he said.