100 years ago
A string of holdups in Idaho Falls — seven in one night, to be exact — had the city on high alert this week in 1921. “The police department there has spread a dragnet over the city and every man not able to give a good account of himself is taken to police headquarters for investigation,” the (Blackfoot) Idaho Republican reported. “Mayor Lewis has authorized Police Chief Carlson to deputize as many men as he may need or that he thinks necessary to combat this wave of robbing and housebreaking. There is some fear that the same action may be necessary here, but there have been no cases reported in Blackfoot and there is no cause for alarm.”
75 years ago
The Parent-Teacher Association council of the Idaho Falls School District made several recommendations this week in 1946 for improving health programs in the schools. “The proposed project recommends, among other things, the employment of a part-time city-school physician, his salary to be paid jointly by the city and the school district, and more efficient preschool clinics,” the Post-Register reported. The committee’s letter offered this statement: “We believe such a service can be easily organized and administered without excessive cost and that it will meet the approval of the Idaho Falls Medical Society. We believe that the good it can accomplish in discovering remediable physical defects and in preventing the spread of contagious diseases among children cannot be measured in dollars and cents.” The letter, sent to the Idaho Falls City Council and the District 91 school board, mentioned “many inadequate local conditions affecting the physical and moral well being of the children in the community.” Specific recommendations included free clinics for all preschool children “except for children whose parents prefer to have examinations made by their family physician’; examinations by the city-school physician, “preferably in fifth and ninth grades, except as pupils or parents may elect to have examinations made by family physicians”; and “immunizations to be given by the city-school physician at the cost of material, except as pupils or parents may elect to have the work done by family physicians.”
50 years ago
Skyline High School’s football team was set to face Boise’s Borah Lions for the Southern Idaho Conference championship, but Ben E. McKinley of Idaho Falls was concerned about home-field advantage and expressed himself in a letter mailed this week in 1971 to State Superintendent D.F. Engelking. Principals of schools in the SIC had voted 10-2 to hold the playoff in the Boise State College stadium. In his letter, McKinley said he felt the game should be played on a neutral field, preferably in Twin Falls. An aide to Engelking told the Associated Press that the superintendent had no authority to overrule the SIC, and SIC President August M. Hein said the only group that could overrule the principals would be the superintendents of the school districts involved. He had heard no discussion of that possibility, he said.
25 years ago
Hootie and the Blowfish were hot in the fall of 1996. How hot? Hot enough for Robin Paul to smash the windshield of her boss’s 1994 Mercury Sable to win tickets to the concert in Pocatello. This was in response to Z-103’s promotion, “What’s the most outrageous thing you would do for Hootie and the Blowfish tickets?” Paul said her boss was “really cool and he knows how bad I want these tickets,” which is why he allowed her to put a Dallas Cowboys bumper sticker on his windshield and go at it for six whacks with a hammer. Other winners included: Darin Wray of Idaho Falls, who put Nair on his hairy chest; Russel Gorton of Rexburg, who ate 10 live neon tetra fish and a few crickets for good measure; and Joe Ross, who had “Mike and Brad Z103” tattooed on his right arm. All won tickets to sit on stage during the concert.