100 years ago
Sweet harmony between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot abounded this week in August 1921. After floating plans for a fair on Sept. 23, Idaho Falls civic leaders decided to cancel, encouraging all who might have participated to take their exhibits south instead. “In return for their generosity, our fair board employed the Shelley-Idaho Falls band of twenty-five pieces for Wednesday and Thursday in addition to the Samms band already employed for the four days,” the Idaho Republican, Blackfoot’s newspaper, reported. “(Wednesday) and Thursday will be Idaho Falls and Pocatello days with their own bands taking turns rendering music. Pocatello and Idaho Falls have each engaged to bring a carload of exhibits and Bannock County promises three cars of exhibits. It seems to be cases of reciprocity and generosity rewarded.”
75 years ago
As a precautionary measure against tuber moths, University of Idaho extension specialist H.C. Manis was in eastern Idaho this week in 1946 advising growers to screen all openings in their potato cellars and spray them with DDT. “If the moths can be kept out of storage there is considerably less danger of them becoming established,” he said. Adult moths lay their eggs on potato plants during the growing season and the resulting larvae do not attack the tuber at that time. “Tuber infestation takes place in the field during the harvest season, when the tubers are re-exposed and in the cellar during the storage season,” he said. “Screening cellars and spraying with DDT might destroy or prevent moths from laying eggs in the tubers during storage. All cellars within five miles of the original points of infestation should be treated in this manner,” he said.
50 years ago
With two longtime Idaho Falls Republicans taken out, recall fever was sweeping Idaho this week in August 1971. For the sin of voting in favor of a pay raise for themselves after voters passing an initiative in opposition, Rep. Aden Hyde and Sen. Fisher Ellsworth had gotten the hook earlier in the year. Bonneville County activists were reportedly training their sites on another Republican, Rep. Terry Crapo, while the Bingham County Clerk’s office was reporting a petition filed against Rep. Wilbert Cammack of Blackfoot, a Democrat. Similar petitions had been filed in Kootenai County against Reps. Larry Looney of Post Falls and Robert Haakenson of Coeur d’Alene, both Democrats. The petitions against Looney and Haakenson were filed by Elizabeth Mathes of Coeur d’Alene, who had run for the Idaho House as the American party’s candidate, who said voting for the pay raise “challenged the sovereignty of the people.” The Bingham County petition featured similar language.
25 years ago
A trip to Jackpot, Nev., resulted in an unexpected marriage proposal for Heinz Jahnke of Idaho Falls this week in August 1996. Jahnke, who said the most he’d ever won before was $64, said he might have put six nickels in a progressive slot machine when the bell started ringing. “I just thought maybe I was winning $100 or so, but the man two machines to the left told me I’d just won the big one,” he said. His winnings: $277,650. His wife, Ruth, hadn’t even started playing. “I was standing kind of behind him to the side and this very attractive woman with big eyes leaned forward and asked him if he was married,” she said. “Heinz’s face got red and I said right away, ‘Yes he is. To me for 46 years.’ The lady said, ‘Oh, pardon me,’ and disappeared.” Casino officials advised the couple that they would receive a yearly check for $13,000 and that 28% of their winnings would go to taxes. Ruth Jahnke wasn’t complaining, though. “We live on our retirement and our Social Security. That’s all we have. I think this way is better. We know it will always be there in August. Maybe we can do something special once a year, or take care of emergencies.” Because of illness, the Jahnkes had not been anywhere since the end of March. Mrs. Jahnke said the overnight trip to Jackpot was simply for “a change in wallpaper.” While the casino offered them a free room and dinner for an extra night, the couple headed home the following afternoon, Monday, Aug. 19.