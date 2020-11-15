100 years ago
Plans were unveiled this week in November 1920 to request the Oregon Short Line Railroad to bring motor cars into service on a loop providing direct daily service around the region. “The Short Line several years ago completed the building of a loop ‘around the valley’ and new towns have sprung up and older towns have increased in business importance as a result,” the Idaho Republican in Blackfoot reported. “These towns are connected with a train service, but it is figured that the service can be largely increased by the installation and operation of motor cars operating for passenger, mail, express and light freight traffic making from one to three trips daily, bringing a number of good towns and communities into closer touch with Idaho Falls. The matter has been taken up directly with a number of representatives of those towns and the idea appeals. Among the towns that could be served by the motor service are Lincoln, Iona, Ririe, Newdale and a number of others on that part of the loop, and Lewisville, Menan and other towns on the other part of the loop. The matter will be presented to the Short Line in a formal way, and probably taken before the Public Utilities Commission.
75 years ago
The first escape on record from the Idaho Falls city jail was accomplished this week in November 1945 by a 12-year-old boy who had confessed to participating in robberies in which he and a younger brother had stolen $220. The incident was an embarrassment to the police, who admitted they’d left the keys in the cell from which the youth had fled. The youth was first picked up the afternoon of Nov. 16 for routine questioning in connection with broken windows at Hawthorne School. Police Chief C.A. Carlson said the youth first denied any involvement but confessed after officers brought in his brother and a cousin, who’d already spilled the beans. They told police where they had stashed the money, taken from several Idaho Falls service stations and a warehouse in Shelley. Police put him in a cell, but he escaped less than two minutes later, walking out of the station unnoticed. He was returned to custody when his mother brought him back to the station.
50 years ago
Eastern and southern Idaho were looking at a wet winter, with 10 times as much water in the Snake River at Milner Dam than there was in November 1969. The U.S. Geological Survey, coordinating water reports from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and cooperating agencies, reported the river was flowing at 3,920 cubic feet per second at Milner, compare to 301 CFS on Nov. 16, 1969. Snow depths were already on the rise, with Island Park reporting 14 inches of snow.
25 years ago
A jury found in favor of a former Idaho Transportation Department inspector who claimed she was sexually harassed and forced to quit after speaking out against alleged substandard road work. But the verdict, delivered Nov. 16, 1995, included monetary damages of only $1 for Cathy Cook, who claimed she was denied promotions because of her gender before being harassed into quitting. “I was shocked,” Cook said. “I don’t understand the money, but then I wasn’t in it for the money anyway. I was in it to prevent more bad roads from being built.” Cook left the department in 1993 after claiming portions of Interstate 15, Holmes Avenue and Science Center Drive were built to substandard specifications and that records had been falsified.