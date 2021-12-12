100 years ago
Arrangements were completed on Dec. 10, 1921, between the Farm Bureau and local banking institutions for farmers in Madison County to bring in two carloads of dairy cows from Wisconsin. “This is the start of the dairy industry in this section,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “This movement has been under discussion for some time.” Meanwhile, in town, representatives of churches, fraternal and business organizations were meeting with the Associated Charities “for the purpose of providing ways and means for taking care of the unemployed and the poor of the community for the winter. An industrial survey by the Salvation Army develops the fact that nearly 100 families of the community are destitute and must be helped,” the Tribune reported.
75 years ago
“Black rivers of coal” were streaming into Idaho Falls this week in 1946, prompting Mayor E.W. Fanning to terminate the rationing program that had gone into effect Nov. 29. After that happened, 551 applicants were granted requisition orders to purchase supplies. “A maximum of 1,000 pounds were allowed to homeowners, although this was liberalized following the end of the national coal strike (Dec. 7),” the Post-Register reported. “Strangely enough, when the coal rationing program ended there was more coal on hand — about 600 tons or more — than when it began operation two weeks ago, when about 400 tons were on hand. Comparatively warm weather and the unexpected arrival of more than a dozen cars enabled an increase in the stock.”
50 years ago
A Wyoming man was being held on a $20,000 bond this week in 1971 for a Dec. 10 holdup at the Idaho Falls Bank of Commerce in which $12,472 was reportedly taken. Vernon R. Kush, of Jackson, was bound over for grand jury action in Pocatello. Idaho Falls Police Chief Robert Pollock said officers found Kush and the money in a local motel room about 90 minutes after the robbery. John M. Reed, FBI special agent in charge of the Idaho-Montana office in Butte, said the bureau was also filing a complaint against Kush in connection with a bank robbery in Lander, Wyo., in which $27,000 was reported taken.
25 years ago
An American Civil Liberties Union attorney stated this week in 1996 that it would take a miracle to alleviate overcrowding problems at the Bonneville County Jail. While he praised the Sheriff’s Department for doing what it could, after touring the jail ACLU attorney Stephen Pevar said it would take a “superhuman effort” to make the improvements needed to avoid a lawsuit. In the first week of December, 72 prisoners were being held at the jail, whose capacity was 49 beds. Bonneville County was committed to building a 280-bed, $7.4 million jail but was looking at a 1998 completion date. Bonneville County Sheriff Byron Stommel said there was no money in the county’s budget to resume transferring prisoners to jails in other counties. The department had hired six additional corrections officers and decided to keep the recreation yard open in the winter and supply coats to inmates who wanted to go outside.