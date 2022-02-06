100 years ago
Idaho Falls residents this week in 1922 were under a boil water order after city officials received a report from the state medical advisor stating that the water was unsafe to drink. “The report is from tests made January 24 of two samples of water, one taken from a tap in an office building and the other from a point three hundred feet above the intake,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “Dr. F.W. Almond, state medical advisor, made the tests and his report says, ‘The tests confirm for colon bacillus. Water is very dangerous.’”
75 years ago
“Post-traumatic stress disorder” was a term that hadn’t been coined in 1947, but it was very much in the news in the case of two local World War II veterans. Their names appeared on Page 1 of the Feb. 6, 1947, edition of the Post-Register, but I will use only their initials, so as not to cause any shock or dismay among any possible descendants. “The cases involved TCR, 23, winner of the Purple Heart in action on bleak Attu Island in the bitter Alaskan campaign, who (police) officers said was thwarted thrice in attempts to commit suicide, and KL, 24, former Army paratrooper and participant in a number of bloody European battles,” the newspaper reported. “(TCR)’s case, the attending physician reported, is the tragic consequence of a veteran failing to adjust himself to civilian conditions following the Alaskan campaign, in which he suffered gunshot wounds in the right hip and right foot and was discharged after one year and two months of service. City police records show that (he) was taken into custody after attempting to jump into the Snake River near the Broadway bridge. His second attempt at self-destruction, officers reported, was thwarted when he attempted to hang himself by a belt in a city cell. Transferred to the county jail for possible treatment for inebriety, he slashed both wrists Wednesday night in a third attempt. … (He) had been dismissed from the state penitentiary only last December, after serving a one-year term for forgery. … The case of KL is different, but leads to the same ending. KL, charged with forging a check for $93, changed his previous plea of not guilty to guilty when arraigned before C.J. Taylor, ninth judicial district judge, Wednesday afternoon. His case had been previously scheduled for trial by jury February 17. But the judge, in view of (his) brilliant war record, tempered justice with mercy. He sentenced KL to the usual 1 to 14 years in the state penitentiary. Then the judge authorized an unusual stipulation. He stayed granting of a parole pending completion of treatment at the veterans hospital. Such a parole, he indicated, will be granted after KL shows he has been diverted to the path of honesty, following treatment by the Army. … John Ferebauer, county prosecuting attorney, said that evidence showed KL was discharged from the army paratroopers with a 50 percent disability. He suffered injury to his spine and head after a paratroop jump over France when he struck a house. He was engaged in several battles in the war against the Germans and is the holder of several battle awards and citations.”
50 years ago
Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus recommended to the Idaho Nuclear Energy Commission this week in 1972 that it get to work with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission to find a buyer for the Materials Test Reactor at the National Reactor Testing Station. The Associated Press reported, “The state can no longer afford the (reactor), said Andrus. He said he reached that decision after the National Science Foundation had decided to omit the $4 million budget. Andrus said the state does not have the funds to keep the reactor operative and that offering it up for sale to private firms would be the ‘most productive approach.’”
25 years ago
The Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory got a little relief this week in 1997 when the Clinton administration asked Congress to boost its annual budget from $852 million to $940.6 million in fiscal 1998. According to the Associated Press, the increase was driven by initiatives laid out in the 1995 waste agreement between the state, the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Navy. “It will not add many jobs, but it should stop the bleeding that has seen employment drop from a high of 12,500 in 1991 to about 8,000,” Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies Co. President John Denson said.