100 years agoWord came down this week in 1923 that the Warm River Highway on the Yellowstone trail to Yellowstone National Park would be opened to traffic on Aug. 5. The road had been under construction since the beginning of the park season, “necessitating the use of troublesome detours,” the Associated Press reported. “These will now be abandoned for the new highway, which has been widened, straightened and travelled.”
75 years agoBonneville County health authorities this week in 1948 were not ready to confirm two new cases of polio at the Idaho Falls LDS hospital but said they were bracing for bad news. Two cases had already been reported, as had individual cases in Lemhi, Bingham, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison. “Health authorities and the Bonneville County polio committee have been preparing to combat a feared polio epidemic later in the year,” the Post-Register reported. “With this aim in view, a polio center has been established at the first floor of the LDS hospital. Equipment includes hot pack machines, emergency life saving devices, and specialized polio treatment equipment. The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge has purchased an iron lung and the DAV and police bought hot pack machines. District chapters of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis have purchased some eight thousand dollars’ worth of equipment for the center. The new equipment is expected to be installed soon.”
50 years agoNew chips and other fabricated food products were providing significant new markets for Idaho potatoes, inventor Miles Willard told the Idaho Falls Rotary Club at a luncheon this week in 1973. “Willard said that one new product has taken 25 to 30 percent of the total potato chip market,” the Post-Register reported. “Last year this product alone represented some 11,000 acres of potatoes, he said. Next year, it has been estimated this product will require 30,000 acres of potatoes. Idaho is a significant producer of the processed base for the product. Alternately, he said, fresh potato chips are manufactured from potatoes grown in every state of the union with ‘very few chipping varieties grown in Idaho.’”
25 years agoThere was “no joy in Mudville” this week in 1998 as the Idaho Falls Babe Ruth Baseball team fell to the Hazel-Del Metro team from southern Washington in the final game of the Pacific Northwest Regional Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament, held in Casper, Wyo. The Idaho Falls squad had sailed through most of the week, trouncing Medford, Ore., 17-7 on July 31. A 17-1 victory over Olympic Port Angeles followed on Aug. 2 and in a doubleheader the next day the team beat British Columbia 7-6 before losing to Hazel-Del Metro 11-10. This set up a showdown between the two teams on Aug. 4, in which Idaho Falls fell 6-1.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
