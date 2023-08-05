LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoWord came down this week in 1923 that the Warm River Highway on the Yellowstone trail to Yellowstone National Park would be opened to traffic on Aug. 5. The road had been under construction since the beginning of the park season, “necessitating the use of troublesome detours,” the Associated Press reported. “These will now be abandoned for the new highway, which has been widened, straightened and travelled.”

75 years agoBonneville County health authorities this week in 1948 were not ready to confirm two new cases of polio at the Idaho Falls LDS hospital but said they were bracing for bad news. Two cases had already been reported, as had individual cases in Lemhi, Bingham, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison. “Health authorities and the Bonneville County polio committee have been preparing to combat a feared polio epidemic later in the year,” the Post-Register reported. “With this aim in view, a polio center has been established at the first floor of the LDS hospital. Equipment includes hot pack machines, emergency life saving devices, and specialized polio treatment equipment. The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge has purchased an iron lung and the DAV and police bought hot pack machines. District chapters of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis have purchased some eight thousand dollars’ worth of equipment for the center. The new equipment is expected to be installed soon.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

