100 years ago
Idaho State Agriculture Commissioner Miles Cannon wrote this week in February 1922 to his counterpart in Utah, A.A. Hinckley, to assure him that shipping point inspection of farm products in the Gem State had turned out to be a success — more or less. “You have perhaps noticed in the press complaints from Idaho Falls, but you should remember this is only one point of the great many, and all other sections in this state are not only supporting the standardization work but demanding it. In the Idaho Falls section, unfortunately, some of the growers have allowed the quality of their potatoes to retrograde by lack of seed selection and proper irrigation and cultivation. They insisted, however, that their products be admitted to the standard U.S. No. 1 grade, and when this was refused they favored a combination grade allowing 25 percent No. 2 and 75 percent No. 1. All other growers in other parts of the state, however, bitterly opposed this combination grade and therefore we were unable to adopt it. There are, of course, always designing politicians to feature any dissatisfaction and these gentlemen in Idaho Falls were not slow to capitalize on the objections there raised to our grades. … The argument of the opposition has been that we refused to allow them to ship potatoes which were all good food value. They omit to state, however, that these potatoes with food value would not, on the present market, pay the freight, and that our potatoes must be sold in competition with 12 other large potato-producing states who are carefully standardizing their products.”
75 years ago
This was the weekend of the annual Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Jamboree, and in 1947 the guest of honor was Alma Marker, “who was here when the pioneers came.” The Friday night banquet, at the armory, was to feature the traditional one-ton meatloaf. “While the first of some five thousand expected members are eating, fun games and concessions will be opened in the big tent adjacent to the Salvation Army building, and the annual cake auction will proceed when the final plate has been served,” the Post-Register reported. “A snake show Thursday was on the ‘we’re hopeful’ list. A shipment of big rattlesnakes from Texas is expected, by air express, before the show gets under way.”
50 years ago
Breaking news this week in 1972 was of a guilty plea from a man who had threatened to kidnap and hold hostage the runner-up in the Miss America Pageant, Karen Herd of Idaho Falls. “The story came to light when a criminal complaint listing Jane Doe as the victim was amended to give Miss Herd’s name,” the Associated Press reported. The complaint was amended after Keith Blaylock, 23, of Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty before District Judge Boyd R. Thomas to a third-degree felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence against a person. Bonneville County Prosecutor Thomas Whyte said Blaylock had sent a letter sent to the Herd residence in December stating he would purchase a .44-caliber magnum pistol, kidnap Miss Herd off the stage at a public gathering and shoot her if anyone, including police, interfered. Police were notified, “(and) on the night of Dec. 30, when Miss Herd appeared at the Civic Auditorium in a benefit for the musical teaching program in Idaho Falls high schools, armed police were on guard in the audience of 700 persons,” the story said. “I was so scared, with some weirdo in the audience,” Herd said. “He said he was going to come up on stage with a gun at my head and rush me off, and if anyone tried anything he’d blow my brains out.”
Blaylock was arrested several days later. In the meantime, he’d reportedly sent another letter saying the threats had been a mistake and that he was sorry. Whyte said withholding Herd’s name in the initial complaint had been a “value judgment.” Blaylock, a Vietnam veteran who’s served in the U.S. Air Force, died in 1988.
25 years ago
With hay prices topping $100 a ton, Eastern Idaho potato growers were reaching out to cow-calf operators to let them know they were welcome to some spuds. With the largest potato crop on record in storage, growers were looking to get rid of some of the surplus. Idaho Potato Farmers Association Director Dave Beesley said growers could make more money selling excess potatoes than selling them to processors while cattle operators buying spuds for $20 a ton would be saving a bundle themselves. “If we can help those guys, it’s people in agriculture helping people in agriculture,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”