100 years ago
Since last week’s report we have learned the identity of “Chief” — his actual name was Frank Roberts — also that he died of the gunshot wounds he received in an altercation on Eagle Rock Street. A coroner’s jury sitting at inquest determined that while Roberts died at the hands of Lonnie Boykin, the shots Boykin fired were in self-defense. Following the inquest, presided over by Coroner C.E. Dinwoody, Boykin was released from the Bonneville County Jail, where he had been since turning himself in.
75 years ago
Elm Street was the scene of a purse snatching incident this week in 1945. Mrs. D.V. Groberg told police she was out walking the morning of Sept. 6 when a man came up behind her and grabbed her purse from under her arm. “Almost instantly a car drove up and this young man who did the snatching was gone before I could catch my breath,” she said. While she got the license plate number, the car was an older model and the plates were from out of state. Mrs. Groberg reported seeing two men in the car — the purse snatcher, who looked 18 or 19, and an older man. As they drove off, she yelled after them, “Please throw out my ration books,” she said. Police Chief C.A. Carlson said the pair might have possibly been connected with a jailbreak a few days earlier in Pocatello.
50 years ago
There was no real fire but lots of smoke at the Post-Register the afternoon of Sept. 4, 1970, enough to clear the building for a few hours, in fact. The smoke emanating from burning plastic pieces in a garbage can in the photoengraving room was highly poisonous, Idaho Falls Fire Chief Les Corcoran said. Any prolonged inhalation would have been lethal. The smoke came from when a hot piece of plastic drooped into a galvanized can nearly full of discarded plastic pieces. Four smoke ejectors were used to pump the smoke out of the building as the staff evacuated from 3:50 p.m. to 6 p.m. A wall was scorched slightly, but damage to the building was otherwise negligible.
25 years ago
A small explosion in a garbage pile touched off a blaze at the Telford Pit the afternoon of Sept. 7, 1995. Fire officials said they were not sure what touched off the blaze but Steve Crook, manager of the pit said he heard a loud pop around 1:45 p.m. then saw flames spread across the dump. No one was in the area at the time. A light wind fanned the flames, which spread to cover nearly a half-acre. “It just went like crazy,” said Bob Henry, manager of the Bonneville County Solid Waste Division. Fire crews used water from a nearby canal to spray on the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby grain fields. Only construction materials were allowed in the pit, and Henry said the fire could have been started by any number of things. “We’re never really sure what’s in the garbage that comes in,” he said.