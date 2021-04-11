100 years ago
Boxing fans from all over southern Idaho were headed to the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on April 11, 1921, to attend a benefit on behalf of the city’s baseball club. The 45-round fight program was staged under the auspices of the Pocatello Athletic Club, with promoter C.E. Stonecipher donating the use of his state license. The main event was to be a 12-round bout featuring Ernest Welty and Jimmie Dunn. Welty was rated one of the fastest lightweights in the Intermountain West while Dunn came from the east “highly recommended as a fast mitt artist,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Also on the bill were George Sollis of Salt Lake City and Spug Meyers of Pocatello (“Although Spug is credited with two decisions over Sollis, local fans figure that George was not in condition in his previous bouts. Sollis is now in the pink of condition and will be in shape to make the little Pocatello featherweight step up and go during the entire ten round.”) Also scheduled to duke it out: Young Papke of Salt Lake vs. Frankie Darrin of Idaho Falls, and Ern Bailey of St. Anthony vs. Harold Anderson of Ashton.
75 years ago
In an annual rite of spring, members of the Idaho Falls High School journalism class got to edit the Post-Register for a day. Reporters included Violet Dannchis, LaMona Merrill, Betty Skinner, Barbara Wilhite, Betty Boozer, Janeen Wasden, Mac Saunders, Joyce Matthews, Kathy Kindred, Charles Scobie, Marge Johnson, Donna Say, Margaret Wilhite, Edith Seyfert and Dick Olson. Led by Editor-in-Chief Gene Bush, editors on staff were Audrey Bailey (news), Mersel Day (features), Jerry Fisher (sports) and Helen Haroldson (copy editor). Jackie Jeffs and Pat Mason stood in as business managers. “We believe this is a fine thing for newspaper and student because it is a step toward closer relationship through better understanding,” said E.F. McDermott, the paper’s general manager. “In the case of the student it gives them an opportunity to see the problems of a newspaper first hand — the thrill of working under the pressure of deadlines and the satisfaction of seeing their work in print in a newspaper of general circulation.”
50 years ago
Idaho House Majority Leader Terry Crapo, R-Idaho Falls, accepted an invitation from Gov. Cecil Andrus this week in 1971 to debate the merits of the recent Legislature. “Andrus was strongly critical of the Republican-controlled legislature during an appearance Thursday in Idaho Falls and offered to debate ‘anyone on the matter of quality education, including one who has lots more hair than I do,’” the Associated Press. “The balding governor apparently was referring to Crapo, a mod Idaho Falls attorney,” the report said. “I’d be tickled to death to debate the governor,” Crapo was reported replying.
25 years ago
Grand Targhee Ski Resort fielded another offer to acquire public lands at the base of Fred’s Mountain in exchange for a conservation easement. “Resort owner Mory Bergmeyer has argued for years he can not get financial backing for expansion unless he owns the land as collateral and that the resort cannot compete without expansion,” a wire report said. “Similar proposals have gone nowhere.” Any swap would have to be approved by the U.S. Forest Service or Congress.