100 years agoDriggs banker C.B. Walker announced this week in 1923 he was returning from Wisconsin with a Swiss colony that would be making fancy cheese in the Teton basin. The colony, he said, would consist of 21 families and their livestock. “The colonists have purchased not less than 80 acres of land to the family,” he told the Associated Press. “They will average not less than $2,500 cash to each family upon arrival, and they possess complete farm outfits and dairy cows. It is their intention to engage in the manufacture of limburger and Swiss cheese and they are bringing their own experts and formulas, the latter having been in the families for generations.” Walker said he was optimistic about the venture’s prospects. “Since I have been a resident of Teton basin I have realized that we probably have the most natural advantages for dairying in the whole intermountain country,” he said. “Our summer pastures amaze the most critical, and on investigation of our natural grass we find they are composed of the various flowers necessary to give the peculiar flavor and aroma to fancy dairy products. This pasturage, combined with the high class alfalfa and Timothy hay, together with our grains, should give us not only the best, but the cheapest feed.”
75 years agoRabbit breeders from several states descended on Idaho Falls this week in 1948 for what was promised to be the largest rabbit show of its kind in the Intermountain states. The show was scheduled to take place April 2-4 in Tautphaus Park. Mrs. George Hammon, secretary of the Eastern Idaho Rabbit Breeders Association, predicted considerably more entries than the record of 500-grade animals that competed for cash and ribbon prizes in 1947. Preparation work included the construction of 110 new pens. Organizers said they had entries from Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, Montana and Idaho, adding that they anticipated visitors from Midwestern states as well.
50 years agoA crowd of nearly 170 turned out at the Idaho Falls Airport this week in 1973 to welcome home U.S. Air Force Capt. Larry Chesley of Burley, who’d spent nearly seven years in a North Vietnamese prison after his plane was shot down. Chesley said any stories about U.S. atrocities in Vietnam were confessions extracted by torture and that he and his fellow POWs had been subjected to inhuman harassment while in captivity. Chesley said he was “overwhelmed” to finally be home. He planned to stay in the Air Force and become an ROTC instructor at Arizona State University. His homecoming was sponsored by Wayne Hammond and Gene Taylor, co-owners of Bingham Mechanical, an Idaho Falls metal firm, which had also bankrolled a “mini vacation” in Las Vegas for him.
25 years agoEastern Idaho Regional Medical Center announced this week in 1998 that it was bringing into service a $3.7 million helicopter capable of operating at high altitudes while responding to medical emergencies in eastern Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. “It’s like a screaming vacuum cleaner. It’s a premier, high-altitude muscle machine,” said Frank Volk, one of the two mechanics for Airlink, Inc., the company contracting with EIRMC’s Air Idaho Rescue. The Italian-made copter was equipped with a Global Positioning System satellite navigation system, autopilot and medical equipment.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
