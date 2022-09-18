There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
75 years ago
Eastern Idaho’s potato harvest was encountering some pushback from Mother Nature this week in 1947, first with four days of wind then 1.33 inches of rain on Sept. 18. “Some farmers who had quit potato digging because of a wind which ‘burned’ the tubers the past four days were forced to leave the fields again Wednesday and Thursday because of the rain,” the Post-Register reported. “Lynn Crandall, district water master, reported Thursday that all water rights on the Snake River have been restored and regulation discontinued. Gates at Jackson Lake have been shut down and water storage begun for next irrigation season. Regulation of storage water was stopped last year Sept. 24 when content at Jackson Lake was listed at 398,000 acre feet. This year content at the end of the storage water season is 451,000 acre feet. A frost is predicted for Thursday night, but rising temperatures are seen for Friday.”
50 years ago
The Department of Interior announced this week in 1972 that it had issued rights-of-way across public lands from Kemmerer, Wyo., into Idaho in the Blackfoot-Idaho Falls area. One grant allowed Idaho Power Co. to build a line from Naughton Junction near Kemmerer to the Goshen substation, located midway between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Another allowed Pacific Power and Light Co. to build a line that connected the Jim Bridger generating station with an existing line about 6 miles south of the plant. “The line between Naughton Junction and the Goshen substation will be an integral part of the thermal-electric generating station when its first unit becomes operational in 1974,” a Bureau of Land Management spokesman said.
25 years ago
Would-be backcountry motorists got bad news this week in 1997 when the U.S. Forest Service announced it was closing several roads on the Targhee National Forest northeast of Island Park. A spokesman said the actions were to prevent erosion and keep vehicles out of grizzly bear and big game habitat, but the announcement got a hostile reception from members of the Fremont County Commissioners. “We find you have effectively cut us out of the decision loop on an issue that deeply concerns our constituents,” Commissioners Grant Chandler, Neal Christiansen and Neal Hughes wrote to Forest Supervisor Jerry Reese. “Your process was neither meaningful or timely. Instead of open, collaborative decision making, we find secrecy and a closed agency process.” Keller said no official environmental assessment would be needed, as was requested by the commissioners.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
