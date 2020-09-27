100 years ago
We found an interesting ad on the financial page of the Sept. 7, 1920, Portland, Ore., Daily Journal. Copy reads as follows: “Per Capita — Idaho Falls is One of the West’s Wealthiest Cities. … The fact that Idaho Falls’ immense wealth is based on agriculture and it is the trading center of a vast irrigated region makes it unusually solid and places its bonds in the class of PREFERRED INVESTMENTS ONE TO TEN-YEAR 6 1/2% IMPROVEMENT BONDS … INCOME TAX EXEMPT PRICE TO YIELD 7%.” Bonds could be bought in denominations of $100, $500 and $1,000. The ad was posted by Lumbermens Trust Co., under the supervision of the Oregon State Building Department. Meanwhile, on the local scene, Idaho Falls High School was back in session with a student body of close to 500. The election of class officers yielded the following winners: Edmond Crowley, president; Edward Holden, vice president; Bessie Austin, secretary; Charles Pointevin, treasurer; John Reed, athletic manager; Virgil Caine, yellmaster; and Glenn Nilesen, editor of the “Spud” yearbook.
75 years ago
Two Salt Lake City residents were killed and four others injured in a Sept. 25, 1945 collision on the Yellowstone Highway north of Pocatello. The fatalities in the party, on its way home from the dedication of the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple, included Mrs. Grace Neslen, wife of former Salt Lake City Mayor C. Clarence Neslen, and Newell F. Josephson, a Salt Lake insurance executive. Mrs. Neslen was killed instantly and Josephson died later that night at St. Anthony’s hospital, suffering from a skull fracture and two broken legs. The injured included Mr. Neslen, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, Mrs. Josephson, and Mrs. Norma F. Romney, all of Salt Lake City, and John C. Carron of Pocatello, the driver of the other car. Bingham County Sheriff Charles W. Belnap said beer bottles were found in Carron’s car but declined to say whether alcohol was a factor in the accident. Along with the account of the accident in the Ogden Standard-Examiner came this observation from Frank Francis, a writer for the paper: “As has been predicted, the release of gasoline from rationing is boosting casualties to unprecedented proportions. With poor tires, reckless driving and much drinking, accidents in ever-increasing numbers are to be expected. It is almost unsafe to attempt to drive on the highways.”
50 years ago
A cave near Idaho Falls that had last served as the site of a Prohibition-era moonshine operation was being hailed as a unique and important paleontological discovery in September 1970. “The cave is an important find on the national level,” said John A. White, curator in vertebrate paleontology and professor of biology at Idaho State University. The cave had been discovered by Susanne H. Miller and Joanne C. Scheid, both ISU students from Idaho Falls. A blister in a lava tube about 100 yards long that forked into 30-yard long branches, the cave’s only opening was a hole in the roof about 8 feet above the floor. White postulated that herbivorous animals (bison, pronghorn antelope, sheep, deer) would stumble into the cave and be trapped and that predators (bears, wolves, coyotes, badgers, etc.) would follow only to become trapped themselves. As a result, the cave contained more than 10,000 bones to be collected. Human artifacts in the cave included two scrapers and one 6-inch long point, estimated to be between 6,000 to 8,000 years old. The moonshiner’s bed and remains of the still were also in the cave. “It is said that the quality of the booze was very good,” White said.
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory was getting attention in September 1995 for green energy research. “(The laboratory) has quietly become a leader in pioneering and testing alternative-fuel and electric vehicles,” the Associated Press reported. “The facility was established for nuclear research but in the 1980s started applying its engineering talents to battery research. The result is a long list of transportation ideas, some of which may be on the market within two years. Christine Ervin, assistant U.S. energy secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy looked over Idaho’s program this week. She said she was impressed by INEL’s work testing the electric vehicles that California must have on the road by 1998.”