Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
75 years ago
A windstorm swept through the Upper Snake River Valley the evening of Aug. 6, 1947, downing tree branches and power lines and choking homes with dust. “Successive gusts of wind tore limbs from trees in numerous instances, many of them falling across power lines,” the Post-Register reported. “Most Idaho Falls residents sleeping with open windows and doors in their homes because of the sultry atmosphere were caught by surprise. The swift striking wind raised a thick blanket of dust which blew into homes and buildings.” Power on 14th Street was reported out from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., and wires were burned down near Hawthorne Elementary School on South Boulevard.
50 years ago
Evolution and sex education were in the news this week in 1972, with Idaho Falls School District 91 allowing an environmental biology course at Skyline High School, albeit one with all sections on reproduction and evolution lifted from the curriculum. “The rationale, apparently, was that what truth the high schools students don’t know about won’t hurt them,” the Post-Register opined. “The problem is that high school students are exposed to the evolution theory and to the daily wondering and pressures of bodily function. They will resolve these matters in their own minds — and sometimes quite mindlessly, unfortunately, because it is a fiction to believe that the church and the home are coping with this problem. The statistics everywhere disprove the hypothesis that the home has registered anything but quite feebly on this front.”
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho received $1.4 million in education and economic development grants this week in 1997, part of the state of Idaho’s agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Navy’s agreement over spent fuel at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. Idaho State University received $1 million for new research facilities in Pocatello, while Eastern Idaho Technical College received $296,000 for computer-integrated manufacturing and industrial safety courses. In May, Idaho Gov. Phil Batt sent $3 million to the Regional Development Alliance, a group of eastern Idaho business and political leaders.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
