100 years ago
A company of Salt Lake and Los Angeles investors announced this week in 1921 that they had installed a placer mining plant on the South Fork of the Snake River at the mouth of Bailey Creek for the purpose of extracting the flour gold from the sands of the river. Two giant hydraulic slicers were installed, and the sands were washed under the Corner system. “The plant is reported to be successful, and some rich sands have been washed,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Some high-grade sands have been struck which pan as high as $2.50 to the yard of sand. Although flour gold in Snake River sands has been placer mined in a small way for years, this is the first attempt to mine the gold on an extensive scale.”
75 years ago
Idaho’s first moose hunt in history closed today in 1946 with most of the 30 hunters drawn by lot from a field of 233 applicants home with their kills. O.R. “Bob” Christensen, district game conservation officer, returned to Idaho Falls Oct. 23 with the report that 21 moose had been checked out at the official station 4 miles from Ashton, at the junction of the Yellowstone and Cave Falls highways. Sixty-five elk and 60 deer were also reported checked out, he said. A moose shot by Lorin Murdock of Driggs was reported to have had an antler spread of 54 1/4 inches — one-quarter inch short of the world’s record. S.L. Smith of Preston dropped an animal with a 52.5-inch spread and a dewlap measuring 21 inches, a prize point in mounted heads, Christensen said. One hunter from Idaho Falls, F.D. Warr, was reported to have brought a trophy home.
50 years ago
The Idaho Reclamation Association announced this week in 1971 that it would intervene as a friend of the court to oppose a lawsuit seeking to halt construction of the Teton Dam project in eastern Idaho. Several conservation groups had filed an action in U.S. District Court contending that sufficient ecological studies had not been made and that the dam’s potential benefits were being overemphasized. Jack A. Bartlett, executive director of the Reclamation Association, said citizens of the St. Anthony-Rexburg area were almost unanimous in their support for the dam, which was authorized by Congress in 1964 and funded in 1970. The Idaho Environmental Council, Trout Unlimited and Sierra Club contended the flood control and irrigation dam would inundate about 17 miles of prime fishery waters on the Teton River and destroy big game wintering range.
25 years ago
This week in 1996 an Idaho Falls man pleaded not guilty in 7th District Court to a felony charge of falsely reporting a bomb. John Greenwald, 50, was charged in an Aug. 31, 1996 incident in which he raised the suspicions of employees at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. According to police reports, Greenwald tried to check luggage onto a plane he was not intending to board. When he was refused, police said he put his duffel bag in an airport locker and said it would not be his fault if someone placed a bomb in the locker overnight. Police were called, the bag was removed from the locker and taken away. Inside the bag, authorities reported finding two orange gloves, a magnifying glass, plastic sock clips and a portrait of Greenwald with former Republican presidential candidate Pat Buchanan.