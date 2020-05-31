100 years ago
Miscellaneous items from the Idaho Falls Times of June 3, 1920: “Several automobile accidents have been reported the past few days, one a case where a boy riding a pony was knocked from his seat and both boy and pony badly shaken up but not seriously injured. This happened on Capital Avenue Wednesday. Monday evening a speeding motorist ran into Attorney Otto McCutcheon’s car on Elm Street, doing considerable damage to his machine. In both instances bystanders report the offending drivers were speeding at a rate of from 35 to 40 miles an hour. ... Buster Brown and his dog Tige were in the city last Thursday and Friday, guests of the Golden Rule Store. They were the chief entertainers at a temporarily erected platform in front of the Golden Rule, where they created considerable amusement for the numerous crowds which assembled. ... George M. Scott is the proud possessor of the newest type of Cadillac phaeton of the enclosed style, delivery being made by W.A. Bishop & Co.”
75 years ago
On Memorial Day 1945, with the war in the Pacific still unfinished, the Post-Register paid special tribute to Frank Loveland of Idaho Falls, one of the war’s first casualties. “A seaman second class, the navy man gave his life on Dec. 7, 1941, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was killed in action aboard the Arizona. Seaman Loveland was the son of Mrs. J.A. Malone, 241 Pine Street. He entered the service on January 24, 1941, and received his training in San Diego. He is believed to have been stationed aboard the Arizona sometime during the preceding August.”
50 years ago
Cold temperatures, rain, hail and snow caused apprehension among eastern Idaho farmers this week in 1970. Already delayed by heavy snowpack and flooding, farmers in Teton Valley had to delay their planting as storms lashed the mountains on the Wyoming-Idaho border. If there was one bright spot of news, it was that record flows in the Henrys Fork were subsiding, allowing more water to be released from Jackson Lake and Palisades Reservoir, creating more storage for melting snowpack from the higher elevations.
25 years ago
A proposed change in the Bonneville County employees’ handbook was not being met with universal acclaim this week in June 1995. Basically, the change would send County employees the message that they could be fired if they ran for office against a supervisor. “The personnel manual adopted years ago provided that an employee could be terminated for inappropriate political activity,” said Blake Hall, counsel to the Bonneville County Commission. “Unfortunately, inappropriate political activity has never been identified.” Hall said similar policies had held up in courts across the country, even at the highest level. “I’m not thrilled,” said Erin Lish, president of the county’s employee association. “You may lose some good candidates.”