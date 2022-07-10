100 years ago
Billy Finkler back in custody today in 1922 after being taken from a train near Montpelier the morning of July 7. Finkler was wanted as a suspect in a July 6 holdup of the Jefferson County National Bank in Rigby after bank officials identified him as one of the two men who’d held them up and stolen $3,800. Bonneville County Sheriff Robert Oley led the chase and said they expected to quickly apprehend the second suspect. Finkler had already served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary for burglary and received a pardon. He said he knew nothing about the holdup in Rigby. Officials at the bank said $700 had been recovered from an abandoned car found near Soda Springs.
75 years ago
Alyce Poison of Roberts became the first eastern Idahoan of 1947 to report seeing a flying saucer. Polson described it as “about a foot in diameter and silver in color … traveling in a northeasterly direction.” She reported seeing it while checking water in the field. “I came through a gate and turned facing the east from the north, and just as I was facing away from the sun, I saw one in the rays of the sun,” she told the Post-Register. “It was not traveling at an excessive rate of speed that I could see. … It was in my vision for two or three minutes, until it got out of the sun’s rays. There was only one, and I am sure I was not just seeing things. It was quite real.”
50 years ago
There was a fierce race for last place going on this week in 1972 in the Pioneer League’s Southern Division, with the Idaho Falls Angels, Ogden Dodgers and Great Falls Giants all tied with records of 6-9. None were within spitting distance of the red hot Billings Mustangs, in first place with a record of 12-3. In the July 9 matchup between Billings and Idaho Falls, the Angels led twice, first 3-1, then 7-3, but the Mustangs won in the 10th with two out when Mike Roberts singled to drive in Mike Aldridge, who had opened the inning with a single.
25 years ago
Members of Idaho’s congressional delegation said they were hopeful about obtaining federal assistance for residents of Bingham and Jefferson counties whose homes were damaged by flooding in May and June of 1997. “These two counties have seen at least 221 homes and a number of businesses destroyed by the flooding,” their letter to President Bill Clinton said. “We believe this is an area where federal individual assistance is justified and request you take action to provide assistance to those who have lost so much.” Wendy Meter, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency field office in Idaho Falls, said it usually takes damage to between 60 and 100 homes to warrant individual help to disaster victims. The FEMA report to the Oval Office earlier in the week indicated that only 35 homes had been seriously damaged. “They’re being fairly strict about meeting certain numerical standards, but that formula is not set in stone,” she said. “The Clinton administration has been very liberal in their granting of declarations as a whole, but we really can’t predict.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”