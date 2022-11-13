LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
Echoing President Warren Harding’s Armistice Day dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, members of Bonneville County’s American Legion Post honored that soldier and 26 Bonneville County men killed in World War I in their own way this week in 1922. “(They) chose no bronze or marble, but dedicated a street flanking the Snake River and planted 27 trees whose verdant branches will keep ever fresh in the minds of the citizens of this valley,” the Associated Press reported. “Markers at the base of each tree will bear the name of the man for whom it stands in monument and in the center of the parking a memorial fountain of rare design will play.” General Ulysses Grant McAlexander, “The Rock of the Marne,” delivered the address at the dedication ceremony, saying a soldier must be “a man of whom victory is expected and who must of higher morale and better trained than his opponent in order to achieve that victory.” He listed courage, unselfishness, generosity and modesty as four cardinal points a soldier must possess. “Be he soldier or engaged in civil pursuits, any man will be successful when he has these qualities,” he continued. “So long as selfishness and avariciousness control our hearts, wars will continue.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

