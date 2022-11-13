Echoing President Warren Harding’s Armistice Day dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, members of Bonneville County’s American Legion Post honored that soldier and 26 Bonneville County men killed in World War I in their own way this week in 1922. “(They) chose no bronze or marble, but dedicated a street flanking the Snake River and planted 27 trees whose verdant branches will keep ever fresh in the minds of the citizens of this valley,” the Associated Press reported. “Markers at the base of each tree will bear the name of the man for whom it stands in monument and in the center of the parking a memorial fountain of rare design will play.” General Ulysses Grant McAlexander, “The Rock of the Marne,” delivered the address at the dedication ceremony, saying a soldier must be “a man of whom victory is expected and who must of higher morale and better trained than his opponent in order to achieve that victory.” He listed courage, unselfishness, generosity and modesty as four cardinal points a soldier must possess. “Be he soldier or engaged in civil pursuits, any man will be successful when he has these qualities,” he continued. “So long as selfishness and avariciousness control our hearts, wars will continue.”
75 years ago
A 7-year-old Bonneville County boy was listed this week in 1947 among the latest victims of polio occurring in Idaho. Three Jerome youngsters, ages 5 and 4, an 8-year-old girl from Jerome, a 7-year-old girl from Burley and a 5-year-old boy from Nampa were also among the cases reported to the state health department on Nov. 13, bringing the state’s total for the year to 239, of which 225 had occurred since July 1. Polio was a source of constant dread worldwide, and, according to the World Health Organization, it would be another two years before a breakthrough occurred, in 1949, when poliovirus was successfully cultivated in human tissue. According to the WHO website: “Not long afterwards, in the early 1950s, the first successful vaccine was created by U.S. physician Jonas Salk. Salk tested his experimental killed-virus vaccine on himself and his family in 1953, and a year later on 1.6 million children in Canada, Finland and the USA. The results were announced on April 12, 1955, and Salk’s inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) was licensed on the same day. By 1957, annual cases dropped from 58,000 to 5,600, and by 1961, only 161 cases remained. Salk was committed to equitable access to his vaccine, and understood that elimination efforts would not work without universal low- or no-cost vaccination. Six pharmaceutical companies were licensed to produce IPV, and Salk did not profit from sharing the formulation or production processes. In a 1955 interview, when asked who owned the patent for IPV, he replied: ‘Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?’”
50 years ago
Complying with many requests from potato growers and shippers, the Western Farmers Association of Seattle changed the name of its fresh operation in Idaho to its original and much easier-to-remember name: Idaho Potato Growers. “We have to admit, the IPG name was much more easily associated with this operation by everyone within the industry,” said Scott C. Hannah, director of sales and marketing. “While the name style is changed, the ownership, management and financial responsibility continues as it was,” he said. “Hereafter, it will be known as Idaho Potato Growers, Division of Western Farmers Assn.” Organized in Idaho Falls in 1922, Idaho Potato Growers became the largest potato cooperative in the state. Fifty years later, its operations included large processing plants in Idaho Falls, Aberdeen and Nampa, as well as fresh operations and Idaho Falls, Moore and Aberdeen.
25 years ago
Panels assembled around Idaho this week in November 1997 to discuss prisons and higher education in the state. At the discussion in Idaho Falls, participants urged flexibility and creativity in dealing with criminals and college students. The Rev. Barbara Condon, pastor at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, said she saw no point in duplicating college programs across the state, adding that she was surprised at how many inmates had committed non-violent crimes. Attorney Winston Beard said he was disappointed at the options for funding new prisons — cutting services or raising taxes. “Those are lousy choices,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
