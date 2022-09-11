In eastern Idaho to enjoy some rafting, former Treasury Secretary William G. McAdoo told a reporter from the Daily Post that reports of him seeking the 1924 Democratic presidential nomination were “pure bunk.” The answer came in response to press reports out of New York that William C. Lyons of Denver said McAdoo was angling for the nomination. Riding with friends on the Snake River aboard a log raft dubbed “The McAdoo Special,” McAdoo said, “There is nothing further from my mind than a return to public life. My change of residence to California was intended to remove me from and not inject me into politics.” McAdoo added that if he ever changed his mind, he would announce his candidacy “direct to the American people.” As treasury secretary under President Woodrow Wilson, McAdoo was instrumental in the establishment of the Federal Reserve Bank.
75 years ago
Frost visited the Upper Snake River Valley this morning in 1947, blackening a few scattered potato fields in the higher elevation. “Potato farmers in the Idaho Falls vicinity indicated that this sector has yet to experience a killing frost, but reports from St. Anthony indicate that the frost killed vines in that sector,” the Post-Register reported. “The temperature dipped to 32 degrees at Idaho Falls, 32 degrees at Dubois, 30 degrees at St. Anthony. At Idaho Falls, farmers said spud vines weathered the light frost in good shape although a few swales in some fields were badly nipped. The hardier sugar beet, the only other East Idaho crop on the threshold of a harvest, were reported not affected by the frost.”
50 years ago
Idaho’s American Party failed in its bid this week in 1972 to persuade former 2nd District Congressman George Hansen to run as a third-party candidate on their ticket. Hansen met with party leaders in Idaho Falls, but later told reporters, “If I were to run, I would have to at least have a chance to win or I can’t play the game.” Hansen told representatives from six counties he wanted to see if groups like the American Party and the Constitutional Majority Committee could muster sufficient funds to support his bid for office. The party wanted Hansen to run against incumbent Congressman Orval Hansen, for the House seat.
25 years ago
This week in 1997 the Idaho Supreme Court unanimously upheld the death sentence of James Edward Wood for the murder and molestation of an 11-year-old Pocatello newspaper carrier. The high court rejected Wood’s claim that Mormon beliefs and connections with the family of Jeralee Underwood resulted in the public defender and others, including the trial judge, depriving him of his constitutional rights. The justices also found no evidence that Public Defender Monte Whittier essentially convinced Wood, also a Mormon, to essentially concede his rights to due process, plead guilty and accept execution under the purported church doctrine of blood atonement. They declined to criticize the handling of the case by then-6th District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Mormon who saw the victim’s father frequently at church and elsewhere.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”