100 years ago

In eastern Idaho to enjoy some rafting, former Treasury Secretary William G. McAdoo told a reporter from the Daily Post that reports of him seeking the 1924 Democratic presidential nomination were “pure bunk.” The answer came in response to press reports out of New York that William C. Lyons of Denver said McAdoo was angling for the nomination. Riding with friends on the Snake River aboard a log raft dubbed “The McAdoo Special,” McAdoo said, “There is nothing further from my mind than a return to public life. My change of residence to California was intended to remove me from and not inject me into politics.” McAdoo added that if he ever changed his mind, he would announce his candidacy “direct to the American people.” As treasury secretary under President Woodrow Wilson, McAdoo was instrumental in the establishment of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

