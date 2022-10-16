Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”
75 years ago
Shelley had a bomb scare this week in 1947 when Earl Simpson reported on Oct. 14 that he had discovered a projectile in 2 feet of water in a canal east of the high school. The FBI in Butte was notified, along with Bingham and Bonneville County sheriff’s offices, but the FBI soon referred locals to U.S. Army officials in Salt Lake City. Two bomb experts and an army officer flew in to inspect the bomb, which Town Marshall A.E. Hess described as 3 feet long and 10 inches in diameter with fins on the tail. “The missile was painted green, which meant that it was a practice bomb,” the Post-Register reported. “Mr. Hess commented that the practice bomb may have been one used on the desert near Arco and may have been picked up as a souvenir (only) to be thrown in the canal later.”
50 years ago
Bonneville County commissioners this week in 1972 rejected a proposal to put a wine measure on the November general election ballot. The proposal, to allow wine sales in the county’s grocery stores, was being pushed by local merchants. “A (similar) move last January was defeated, and shoppers in Idaho Falls have been complaining that wine offerings in state liquor stores are inadequate,” the Associated Press reported. “The commissioners said they would not put the proposal on the ballot since it already was defeated once this year.”
25 years ago
Glass recycling in Idaho Falls ended this week in 1997. Stan May, owner of Western Reclaiming and Recycling, said his company was probably the last in eastern Idaho to accept glass, but it was no longer feasible. May told the Post-Register that his company received between $2 and $40 for every ton shipped to plants in Denver or Portland. Shipping alone cost $30 to $35 while sorting cost another $25. “We should have stopped taking it three years ago,” he said. County officials estimated that this would result in an extra 48 tons of glass in local landfills annually.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
