100 years agoNews broke this week in 1923 that T.E. McDonald, athletic director at Pocatello High School, had been secured by Idaho Falls High School and would be taking over the teams there in the fall. “Coach McDonald has been connected with the local school for the past two years and has developed many excellent teams in the various lines of sport,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Under his two years’ coaching the Pocatello high eleven won fourteen out of nineteen games played; thirty-two out of forty basketball games, and won second and third respectively for the seasons of 1922 and 1923 in the district track meet. In the 1921 football season Pocatello was the runner up for the state championship, being defeated by Boise in the final game. In 1922 the Pocatello eleven tied for the district championship honors. Mr. McDonald left Pocatello Sunday for the east and will spend the summer at one of the large universities.”
75 years agoIdaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning was tamping down rumors this week in 1948 that he was interested in the Idaho Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination. “At the moment, I am not a candidate for governor,” he told the Post-Register. “The Idaho Falls chief executive did not comment further, but local Democratic leaders said Thursday (June 3) they are still hopeful that Mayor Fanning will head a full-fledged ticket this fall,” the newspaper reported. Fanning would not have been the first Idaho Falls mayor to go to the governor’s mansion. He was preceded by Barzilla Clark and Chase Clark. As it turned out, not only did Fanning not run for governor in 1948, he was defeated in the race for mayor by Tom Sutton. His leave of absence proved to be short-lived, however, as he was re-elected mayor in 1950 and held the office until his death in 1956.
