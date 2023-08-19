LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoBad news for Chautauqua followers in eastern Idaho came this week in 1923 as word spread that no contract had been signed to ensure a return in 1924. Chautauqua was the name given to traveling tent shows that originated at a summer school established in 1874 on Lake Chautauqua, N.Y. Traveling chautauqua shows offered lectures, plays and concerts of religious, classical and popular music. In the Pacific Northwest, in 1912, J.R. Ellison joined with Clarence H. White in establishing the Ellison-White Chautauqua Bureau, headquartered in Portland. The bad news was that community leaders in Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg and St. Anthony refused to sign a contract with the company. “The general opinion among the guarantors is that the Chautauqua should come on its own merits as a business proposition and take its chances,” the wire service reported. “The guarantors likewise feel that the program as presented this year was not up to the usual standard, and not equal to the sum asked to insure appearance here.”

75 years agoBoy Scouts of the Central Bonneville District were making their plan this week in August 1948 for their annual overnight hike to the rugged Bear Creek Canyon near Calamity Point at Irwin. Dr. E.F. Miller, outdoor activity chairman, and Dr. H.E. Guyed, troop committeeman, were to accompany the boys on the trek. The plan was to meet at 9 a.m. the morning of Aug. 21 on the steps of the Bonneville County Courthouse. The group would then drive to Pine Creek Ranger Station, where Victor Goodwin, district supervisor of the Caribou National Forest, would join them. Goodwin was to act as the guide to the mouth of Bear Creek Canyon, where they would be “on their own,” the Post-Register reported. “All Scouts who have cars available should contact either of the two adult leaders or the Scout office.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

