100 years ago
Barney Gesas and Fred Gustafson were elected this week in September 1921 to three-year terms on the Idaho Falls School board of trustees, with H.F. Kunter elected to a one-year term. The three men would join Julia Holden and Sarah Whipple on the board. Schools opened this week with an enrollment of 2,300 students, 450 of whom were high schoolers. Superintendent R.S. Snyder said the numbers were consistent with the previous school year but that he expected an increase later in the week. The number of teachers in the high school and five grade schools totaled 58.
75 years ago
A change in the train schedule prompted the Post-Register to start sending its afternoon edition to communities north of Idaho Falls. Residents of Ucon, Rigby, Lorenzo, Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Chester and Ashton had been receiving the morning edition — basically an updated version of the previous day’s afternoon edition — in their post office boxes. Beginning Sep. 11, 1946, railway post office service was to be transferred to an extra train, leaving Idaho Falls at 7:30 a.m. and arriving at Victor at 10:55 a.m., returning to Idaho Falls at 2:45 p.m. A star route to Ashton was to be inaugurated, departing Idaho Falls at 3:30 p.m. and returning at 9 p.m. The Yellowstone Park special and two Victor-Idaho Falls trains were to be discontinued.
50 years ago
Karen Herd of Idaho Falls, a junior at Boise State College majoring in business, made it as far as any Idaho girl had gotten in the Miss America pageant, coming in as 1971’s first runner-up, behind Miss Ohio, Laurie Lee Schaefer. “I wasn’t too disappointed because Miss Ohio is very mature, intelligent and lovely,” she told the Associated Press. “I was so surprised to make it as far as I did.” The daughter of William and Iva Herd of Sequoia Drive, Karen was awarded a $6,000 scholarship and a number of merchandise prizes as first runner-up.
25 years ago
Officials at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory announced this week in 1996 that private citizens would be allowed to carry radiation detection instruments while touring the facility — but with a chaperone. In June, Chuck Broscious of the Environmental Defense Institute and a member of a Centers for Disease Control oversight subcommittee was kicked off a tour when he refused to turn off an instrument he was carrying. Energy Department officials claimed the mail-order instrument was most likely miscalibrated. A new policy was drawn up, however, requiring INEL officials to be notified in advance that someone might want to monitor their facilities. It also required that calibration records for the instrument be provided ahead of time and for people carrying their own equipment to be accompanied by an Energy Department health specialist trained in radiation monitoring, recording separate data for the government. Broscious called the policy “an important precedent that other groups at other DOE sites can now use to gain more information about radioactive releases.”