100 years ago
In the case of the state of Idaho v. David L. and Pauline McDonald, charged with assaulting a nurse at the People’s Hospital, the jury returned a verdict of guilty and Judge A.D. Peck fined the pair $25. According to a brief account in the Idaho Republican, the case was brought to trial through a complaint sworn by Miss Irene Harris, a nurse, who alleged that Dr. McDonald and his wife threw her out of the hospital into the street. The People’s Hospital was on E Street and was built in 1916 by McDonald and Dr. J. O. Mellor. It was also called the “Emergency Hospital,” according to the Bonneville County Heritage Association’s book, “Idaho Falls — City of Destiny.“ It had a capacity for 15 patients and employed three nurses. It closed in 1923.
75 years ago
A critical rail car shortage this week in November 1945 brought charges of discrimination from Farrel Hansen, manager of the Idaho Potato Growers’ Cooperative. “Discriminatory and inefficient placement of cars for shipping is disrupting potato marketing in this vicinity,” he declared. Meanwhile, Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning expressed concern and indignation about passenger service into the city. “With buses tied up by strike and only one Union Pacific train a day, the traveling public is having great difficulty and real hardship has resulted,” he said. “It seems to me that the communities served by Greyhound bus lines should demand that the drivers and the company be forced to arbitrate so that service can be resumed. There are no passenger facilities north of Pocatello from 10:30 a.m. when a train arrives there until 2 a.m. the following morning when a train leaves for Idaho Falls.”
50 years ago
Idaho Environmental Council President Gerald A. Jayne of Idaho Falls penned an open letter to President Richard Nixon this week in November 1970 protesting the dismissal of Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel. Jayne said the council was “sadly disappointed” by Hickel’s dismissal. “Although many conservation organizations, including ours, opposed his appointment two years ago, many of us have been very pleasantly surprised with Mr. Hickel’s subsequent performance,” Jayne wrote. There are still points on which conservationists differ with him, notably the Alaska oil pipeline proposal, but in general the feeling is that Walter Hickel was rapidly becoming a real champion of conservation.”
25 years ago
The Post Register and the Lewiston Morning Tribune, in collaboration with the Andrus Center for Public Policy, co-hosted a conference in Boise this week in November 1995 on issues affecting the Snake River. Since the previous February, the two newspapers had sent staffers along the river to interview more than 200 people on such issues as water quality, hydropower, fisheries and wildlife, recreation, changing uses and future conflicts. The two newspapers subsequently produced a book, “Snake: The River Between Us.”