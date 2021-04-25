100 years ago
This week in April 1921 saw a mother-son reunion in Idaho Falls after 18 years of separation. Leo Robertson, 22, had been taken from Idaho Falls by his father at age 4 and his mother, Agnes Wright of 228 Hill Street, and sisters had lost all trace of him. A brother-in-law, Joseph Maguire, had learned that Robertson had attended school in Helena, Mont. Taking the matter up with the head of the institution, he learned that Robertson had left, but he was able to get an address and his long-lost relatives were able to contact him. Robertson arrived on April 24 and was taken to his mother by his sister, Mr. J.H. Pelton of Roberts. Robertson said his father had died 15 years previously without ever telling him anything about his relatives in Idaho Falls, adding that he had been in town in 1920 without any knowledge that he might have family nearby.
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Police were investigating a series of break-ins in downtown Idaho Falls this week in April 1946. On patrol the morning of April 25, Lt. F.G. Perrin said the Snake River Produce Co. building at Park Avenue and Commercial Alley had been entered through a basement window sometime after midnight and that two boys ran away from the building when Patrolman Clifton Windisch was making his regular check. Windisch reported that boards had been taken off a basement window, but that the intruders left the building at street level. The Jack Fowler office, in the same building, had also been entered. Nothing was reported missing. Meanwhile, the investigation continued into an April 20 break-in at Joy Drug Store in which $20 in cash and $200 in merchandise had been stolen. The offices of Dr. Harry L. Willson and J.E. Bennett, and the Lee and Hansen Corset Shop, all above the drug store, had also been entered.
50 years ago
Gearheads were in for a treat this week in April 1971 as Max Nadauld Auto Center, 595 E. Anderson, hosted a car show sponsored by Goodyear Tire and Rubber dealers. The three-day car show featured the jet-powered Spirit of America, which held the land speed record from 1965 to 1970 after Craig Breedlove had taken it to 600 miles per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats. Other cars included the 650-horsepower Indy Eagle, raced by Dan Gurney in the Indianapolis 500 and Ontario 500 in California, and a Chevrolet-powered Challenge Cup racer owned by Canadian-American Dennis Holmes. The show also included moon exploration equipment devised by Goodyear and movies of the world’s great racing events. The show was free and ran from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days.
25 years ago
JP Realty announced in April 1996 that it had purchased the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls. Built in 1984, the 524,000-square-foot mall was anchored by JC Penney, Sears, The Bon Marche and ZCMI. The purchase brought the number of malls owned by the company to 44. In other retail news, Cleveland-based OfficeMax announced it was expanding in Idaho, building new stores in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Pocatello. The company also announced it was building a new 80,000-square-foot distribution center in Salt Lake City.