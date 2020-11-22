100 years ago
C.H. McQuown, state campaign director of the Idaho Anti-Tuberculosis Association, was in Idaho Falls this week in 1920 to bring the county into the organization's work. McQuown named R.H. Snyder, the city superintendent of schools, as director for Bonneville County. "This is not a drive in the sense of the drives that we had during the war," he said. "It is a permanent work that is carrying on a strong fight against tuberculosis. During the twenty years following the establishment of the first volunteer anti-tuberculosis association, tuberculosis has decreased over 30 percent."
75 years ago
The Federal Communications Commission authorized the Idaho Broadcasting Corp. to purchase KID Radio from KID Broadcasting Co. for $108,000. David Smith of Idaho Falls was listed as president of Idaho Broadcasting. Other officers included Joseph E. Williams of Blackfoot, vice-president, and Arch L. Madden of Salt Lake City, secretary-treasurer. The new station manager, Gene M. Halliday, said he anticipated no staff changes.
50 years ago
Cable television in eastern Idaho came one step closer to reality this week in November 1970 as Upper Valley Telecable Manager Melvin Wright announced the Federal Communications Commission had granted permits to four Salt Lake City stations: KSL, KUTV, KCPX and KUED. He said additional approval as expected for KBYU, KWGN out of Denver, and two local stations, KID and KIFI. All of the equipment was in place except for a 10-foot dish to receive the signal beam from the tower at Twin Buttes, 40 miles west of Idaho Falls, and the waveguide. The dish was to be placed atop the company's 70-foot tower at its office in Idaho Falls, at 240 First Street.
25 years ago
Close to 2,400 students in the Jefferson County School District 251 received vaccinations against meningococcemia this week in November 1995 after a third Rigby-area student fell ill. "It's a serious disease. There's no two ways about it," said Superintendent Elwood Wilson. "There is a large amount of fear because of the unknown, but hopefully this will put it to rest now."