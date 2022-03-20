100 years ago
A dozen men worked all day on March 20, 1922, to rescue a stranded two-year-old cow elk from the bottom of a canyon in Fremont County near Ashton. “Owing to the deep, soft snow, it was impossible to get teams within miles of the spot where the injured animal lay, and dog teams and skis were brought into use,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “Olcot Zarn, the boy contestant in the American Dog Derby at Ashton, furnished his team and sled to haul the block and tackle and the men proceeded to the spot on skis. The elk had suffered severely from her privation. She was thin and emaciated and her hoofs were badly water soaked and bleeding where the rocks had torn her feet in trying to scale the almost perpendicular walls of the canyon. She is being fed and cared for at a ranch until such time as she is considered able to take care of herself, when she must be taken toward the Yellowstone National Park boundary and turned loose, unless instructions to the contrary are received from the state game department.”
75 years ago
Wool processing and weaving, asbestos mining and manufacture, fertilizer manufacture and stone quarrying were among the industries suggested for the Idaho Falls area in a report issued by the S.R. DeBoer Co. of Denver, which had been commissioned by the city to provide a planning survey. “The report emphasizes the need of an ample and cheap supply of water and electric power for development of new industries,” the Post-Register reported. “Idaho Falls Planning Commission members reminded residents that the report is not necessarily conclusive and urged residents to recommend new industries which they feel would function successfully here. … Letters may also be sent to the chamber of commerce. The commission is overseeing the entire program.”
50 years ago
The Idaho Wildlife Federation held its annual three-day convention in Idaho Falls this week in 1972. During its final day, member clubs approved increasing the cost of the resident combination hunting and fishing license to $12, with single hunting or fishing licenses to come $6.50 each. Members called for curbs on snowmobiles in designated big game problem areas, asked prohibition on carrying rifles on snowmobiles and approved sale by Idaho Fish and Game of a $3 big game permit to archery hunters. “Also asked is the return of lands owned by the AEC in the vicinity of Howe and Arco not necessary to AEC operations to be made available for hunting. They are said presently to be open for grazing,” wrote Ernie States, outdoor editor of the Idaho State Journal.
25 years ago
Idaho State University and the University of Idaho asked the state Board of Education to approve a plan to let students pay one fee but attend either school’s classes in Idaho Falls. “Students who try to take classes from both the University of Idaho and Idaho State now complain of a bureaucratic maze through which registrars, transcript handlers and financial aid officers,” the Associated Press reported. “‘You’re not going to get the runaround anymore,’ said Idaho State President Richard Bowen, who was at Eastern Idaho Technical College for the Board of Education’s monthly meeting. ‘I guarantee you, you won’t be able to see the difference between ISU and UI’ at University Place.” The universities were reported to be sharing resources to build a student union building at University Place.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”