Idaho Falls water customers received a welcome surprise this week in 1922 with the announcement that municipal rates would be dropping 50 cents a month starting Jan. 1. City finances were said to be in such excellent condition that the City Council voted to approve the cut. “(It) will mean a saving of approximately $1,000 per month to the water users in the city,” the Daily Post reported. “The cut was made upon figures presented to the City Council by City Clerk E.R. Underhill, showing that water revenues were exceeding the amounts anticipated.”
75 years ago
Disappointment over Idaho Falls’ new Christmas decorations prompted a circular letter from the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce this week in 1947. “While Christmas is on your mind, while the present decorations, such as they are, are up — while you’re feeling ‘gyped’ because you aren’t getting your money’s worth this year, go right out into the street and look the situation over,” the letter said. “Discuss it with your neighbor and other business friend and decide how you’d do it next year. Let’s profit by the faults of this year and make 1948 the best decorated Christmas we’ve ever had.” In the way of suggestions, the letter offered this: “1. The main decorating has to be over the center of the street, because the neon and the new brighter street lights completely blank out all that’s installed over the sidewalks; 2. To be effective, symmetrical and in balance, the decorations over the center of the streets must be at uniform height and uniform spacing down the street length; 3. The new light poles are not only staggered but are not uniform distances apart and they won’t bear the weight of a heavy, wet snow laden evergreen roping plus a string of multicolored lights; 4. Only three of the 12 or more street intersections in the main business district have two story buildings on all four corners of the intersection.” The letter concluded, “Let’s get the solution now so that we and the city electrical department can devote the necessary time and effort all of next year in preparing for an A-1 job.”
50 years ago
This week in 1972 Idaho Falls checked in with the worst air pollution in the state. Jerry Jayne, chairman of the Idaho Environmental Council, noted that 10 of 21 stations during April, May and June had readings that exceeded the primary standards of suspended air particulate concentrations designed to protect human health,” the Associated Press reported. “He noted that 75 micrograms per cubic meter are an annual geometric mean deemed safe for human health. Those for animals, plants, property and aesthetics values is 60. … The worst was Idaho Falls, with 145 micrograms; Smelterville 144; two stations at Twin Falls 141; Nampa 126; and Pocatello, a mile downwind from the phosphate plants, 122.” The information came from the Idaho Department of Environmental Protection and Health’s Idaho Air Quality Monitoring Report for the second quarter of 1972.
25 years ago
Cavanaughs Hospitality Corp. announced this week in 1997 that it was buying its first Idaho property, the Westbank Holiday Inn in Idaho Falls. The 142-room hotel, to be renamed Cavanaughs on the Falls, would be the 10th hotel to be owned by the Spokane-based company. Seller Ron Keil of Portland, Ore., would not disclose the price but praised the dedication of the 65-person staff. Cavanaughs would restore the property’s pre-eminence in the Idaho Falls market, he said. Cavanaughs President Don Barber said Idaho Falls was a desirable expansion site because local incomes are high and 2 million tourists passed through Idaho Falls each year on their way to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
