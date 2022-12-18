LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years ago

Idaho Falls water customers received a welcome surprise this week in 1922 with the announcement that municipal rates would be dropping 50 cents a month starting Jan. 1. City finances were said to be in such excellent condition that the City Council voted to approve the cut. “(It) will mean a saving of approximately $1,000 per month to the water users in the city,” the Daily Post reported. “The cut was made upon figures presented to the City Council by City Clerk E.R. Underhill, showing that water revenues were exceeding the amounts anticipated.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

