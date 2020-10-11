100 years ago
Prohibition was in full swing by the fall of 1920, and in eastern Idaho that spelled trouble for John and Henry Fisher, brothers who pleaded guilty Oct. 14 in U.S. District Court to operating a beer-making plant in violation of federal law. They were sentenced by Judge Frank Sigel Dietrich to three months in the Idaho Falls Jail and ordered to pay court costs. The same day, George Tulmas of Idaho Falls pleaded guilty to selling whiskey and was sentenced to four months in the Bannock County Jail. W. Ramsey, on a charge of making and selling beer, was sentenced to 60 days in the Bannock County Jail. As a footnote, in 1927 Judge Dietrich graduated from the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. He sat on the 9th Circuit bench until October 1930, when he died at his home in Boise from a heart attack at the age of 67. The town of Dietrich in Lincoln County is named after him.
75 years ago
A 3-year-old Idaho Falls girl had a very close call on Oct. 9, 1945. Karrett Brighton, daughter of Ardith Brighton, was playing in the yard in the late morning when she became entangled in a wet apron hanging from the clothesline, twisting it around her neck. Her mother discovered the girl unconscious and called the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Firemen were able to revive her quickly, much to everyone’s relief.
50 years ago
Steven Baskin of the city-county health department said this week in October 1970 that he was unable to confirm a report of rats on John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. Baskin, a sanitarian, said he and Chief Sanitarian Lowell Roskelly investigated the 300 block after a rat was reportedly found in the area but found none. Officials speculated that an anonymous photo sent to the Post-Register purporting to be a dead rat in the street may have been in fact a small muskrat. Baskin said muskrats are harmless to humans and present no disease danger.
25 years ago
About three-quarters of Idaho Falls lost power the afternoon of Oct. 10, 1995, with city officials certain that it came from the Sugar Mill substation, jointly owned with Utah Power & Light and the Bonneville Power Administration, but uncertain of the cause. Paul Drake, UP&L’s operations manager in Idaho Falls, said he had crews installing a new transformer at the time and that a circuit breaker opened. Power was restored within 15 minutes.