100 years ago
Farmers in the southeastern part of Jefferson County were agitating in late December 1920 for the annexation of the northeastern portion of Bonneville County, encompassing the communities of Poplar, Antelope, Swan Valley, Irwin, Grand Valley and Mud Springs. “The cause of the movement, it is said, is chiefly due to the conditions of the roads,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The poor condition of the highways diverts trade from Idaho Falls to Ririe, in Jefferson County. This situation fosters a desire on the part of the inhabitants of Ririe and surrounding localities for that part of Bonneville which is using Ririe as a trade center. The farmers living in this section of the country are protesting against this activity on the part of the people of Jefferson. They say that the solution of the whole problem likes in the construction of better roads leading to Idaho Falls.”
75 years ago
Final preparations were being put in place in Idaho Falls for the annual Firemen’s Ball, to be held New Year’s Eve in the Armory. A large crowd of about 300 couples was expected to dance to an eight-piece orchestra. According to the Post-Register, “Last-minute details have been taken care of and all plans are completed, said L.G. Jackson, fire chief. Noise makers, confetti and paper hats will add to the feast of fun. A special floor show has been planned. … The ballroom will be decorated with the same decorations used by Idaho Falls High School for their senior ball Friday evening. In charge of general arrangements are Harry Changnon, Jay Westergard and Albert Miller.”
50 years ago
Frank D. Floyd of Idaho Falls, an executive with Rogers Brothers Co., was chosen this week in 1970 as administrator of the Idaho Potato Commission. Commission Chairman Rolland Jones said Floyd, 43, was one of nearly 100 applicants for the position, which had been vacant since October. “We feel that choosing Floyd to fill this responsible position of leadership in the potato industry indicates the more aggressive marketing orientation of the entire potato industry in Idaho,” he said.
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls City Council was pondering a change to the city’s liquor laws to allow liquor and dancing at restaurants whenever New Year’s Eve fell on a Sunday (as it did in 1995). Bars would still remain closed on Sunday. Councilman Gary Mills had discovered the little-known ordinance while researching the city’s liquor laws. Mayor Linda Milam said the law was passed “many, many, many years ago,” adding, “It was probably not considered to be a suitable activity for a Sunday.”