100 years ago
Yellowstone National Park opened its gates on June 20, 1920, with more than 800 tourists from all states arriving by motorcar and rail. Park officials said they expected the biggest season ever. Not wanting to miss out on the opportunity, the St. Anthony Commercial Club reported that it had sent out notices to commercial clubs and automobile associations in various western states advising them that a free information bureau was being maintained for tourists, offering daily road conditions for the park. “Telegrams and long-distance phone calls can be arranged for at this point,” said a notice in the Idaho Falls Daily Post. “The new tourist camping ground situated on an island makes this an ideal stopping place for the last night before reaching the park.”
75 years ago
Home on a 60-day pass after five months as a prisoner of war in Germany, Pfc. Ralph Williams shared some of his experiences with the Post-Register this week in 1945. “Treatment was good, but the Red Cross parcels is what kept us going,” he said. “We received a ration every day, but you got pretty hungry when there was a lapse between Red Cross parcels. ... A few days before the war ended you could barter cigarettes for a guard’s rifle. You found good and bad treatment from the civilians. They were really behind Hitler. Some were nice to you and others weren’t. Towards the end of the war the treatment was better.” Williams was liberated May 3 and walked to Wismer, where he was received by an American colonel and a British company. “They really gave us a royal reception and even the British stew tasted good,” he said. “We were given showers and clothes and flown out of Germany to France, where we boarded a boat. I gained 25 pounds coming back on the boat. They gave us the best food in the world and we have certainly received A1 treatment since we were liberated.” Asked what he planned to do on leave, Williams said, “Fish, eat, sleep, and have a really good time.”
50 years ago
This week in June 1970, the Idaho Board of Education authorized the purchase of land in Idaho Falls for the new Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School. Newly named board member J. Kenneth Thatcher said $250,000 had been appropriated for land purchase and preliminary construction. Sites had been narrowed down to a parcel of land off 17th Street and a parcel adjacent to the new Eagle Rock Park in the northwest corner of the city. “Eventually, if the desire and need exist in future years the school may become the College of Eastern Idaho, somewhat patterned after the College of Southern Idaho at Twin Falls, where several new buildings are under construction,” the Post-Register reported.
25 years ago
Argonne National Laboratory-West was once again in the budget crosshairs this week in 1995. A year after losing funding for the Integral Fast Reactor, officials said they needed about $25.8 million to process fuel in their electro refiner, in addition to a base budget of about $75 million for shutdown and other operations. So far, a House subcommittee handling appropriations had targeted only $10 million for fuel treatment, though a spokesman for Rep. Mike Crapo said it appeared the number would reach $18 million.