100 years ago
Since when has downtown parking in Idaho Falls not been an issue? The parallel parking plan for some streets, suggested by businessmen to the City Council in June, was gaining traction this week in July 1921. “Many favorable comments have been heard,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The present crowded condition of some of the streets is considered dangerous and a change is desired. A slight revision of the traffic ordinance will likely be made to take care of this innovation.”
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls Elks ritualistic team, competing against nearly 50 of the best lodge units in the nation, took fourth place at the national Elks convention contest, held this week in July in New York City. The news came in a telegram from Ben Melquist. The team qualified for the coveted honor of competing in the Elks Grand Lodge Contest by winning the state title against Wallace, the North Idaho titles, and outscoring Blackfoot Pocatello and Boise. Elks of Wakefield, Mass., took first in the nationals. Idaho Falls’ team consisted of Exalted Ruler O.J. Allen, Leo Christensen, Ed Holden, Art Taylor, Angus Pond, Eddie Pedersen, Harold Peterson and Rufus Conley.
50 years ago
There was no joy in Mudville this week in July 1971 as the Idaho Falls Angels dropped their ninth straight game against the Caldwell Cubs in Saturday night Pioneer League action. Using a combination of Idaho Falls miscues and the long ball, the Cubs picked up the win despite being outhit by the Angels. It was a see-saw battle, with the Angels scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, but the Cubs moved ahead in the top of the eighth with two runs, including a solo homer from Jim Bianchi.
25 years ago
Golfer John Graham of Idaho Falls fired a 65 to take a 3-stroke lead in the $32,000 1996 Cobra/Rocky Mountain PGA Section Championships, being held this week in 1996 at the Idaho Falls Country Club. The lead was not to hold, alas, as the next day Tad Holloway carded four under par with six birdies, earning himself an exemption into the Nike Boise Open, scheduled for Sept. 16-22, and a trip to the National PGA Club Professional Championships in La Quinta, Calif. At the end of the sectional, shooting 139, Graham tied for third with Mike Hamblin of Twin Falls and John Lewis of Nampa. Denny Howell repeated as senior champion with a 142, two strokes ahead of Boise’s Jerry Breaux.