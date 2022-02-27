100 years ago
President Warren G. Harding told John W. Hart, Republican National Committeeman from Idaho, that he would do anything and everything to relieve the plight of western farmers and stockmen. Hart, of Rigby, had returned home this week in February 1922 from Washington, D.C., after serving on the national assay commission to weigh and count the nation’s money, the Associated Press reported. While in the nation’s capital, he had gone into personal conference with Eugene Meyer, director of the war finance corporation, to urge more speed in passing loans to western farmers. He also appeared before the Reclamation Department on behalf of the American Falls and Dubois projects, where he said he’d found authorities “eagerly interested in conditions in the west.”
75 years ago
Things were heating up in the race for Idaho Falls City Council seats, with a second candidate, Wilson C. Chandler, announcing his intention to run. Incumbent Russell A. Freeman had announced his intention to seek re-election. In his statement, Chandler said, “I am definitely not a reform candidate, but I do believe that our laws should be enforced in order that we might have the kind of city in which people will enjoy living and working.” Chandler said he was in favor of “immediate action, not merely plans nor ideas, towards creating a municipal community center big enough and equipped to handle the needs of youth and the people of Idaho Falls in general,” the Post-Register reported. Chandler pledged his support to improve recreational facilities, such as tennis courts, swimming pools and parks. “Since Idaho Falls is a progressive city, it needs the ideas and energies of youth and the experience and wisdom of age,” he said. A World War II veteran himself, Chandler said, “Idaho Falls will see a great era of progress and development in which the younger elements, the veterans, should have a prominent part in bringing this about.”
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls Art Guild announced its fifth annual tour of artists’ homes this week in February 1972, set for March 5 from 1 to 8 p.m. Artists whose homes would be open to visitors included: Lilly Brunson, Werner Gisin, Ina Oyler, Marjorie Roemer, Mitzie Solberg and Dick Spahr. A stop at the Eagle Rock Art Gallery was also on the itinerary, where Goldie Hales, Bob Johnston and Gary Lords would demonstrate their respective talents in pastels, cartooning and watercolors.
25 years ago
A U.S. Department of Energy analysis released this week in February 1997 indicated that Washington’s Hanford Nuclear Reservation would be better suited economically than the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory for the federal government’s plant convert excess weapons-grade plutonium into commercial reactor fuel. Idaho Gov. Phil Batt said that was fine with him in light of the 1995 legal agreement between Idaho, the U.S. Navy and DOE. “I expect the Department of Energy to follow the letter and the spirit of its contract with Idaho, which requires removal of nuclear waste,” he said. “If they don’t, we’ll be back in court.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”