100 years agoThanks to the city’s sound financial condition, the Idaho Falls City Council voted this week in 1923 to lay cement walkways around the entire block occupied by Kate Curley Park. “The streets surrounding the park will be graded and the place improved generally,” the Idaho Falls Daily Post reported. “City Clerk Underhill was ordered to advertise for bids to be opened March 30. This will make a decided improvement in that section of the city, and the work is in line with other improvements (that) will be made possible by the city’s surplus funds.”
75 years agoRural voters turned out in force this week in 1948 to reject a plan for a single school district to consolidate smaller districts. In the tabulation of ballots from 21 districts, the vote was 1,928 to 696. “Only in two districts did the proposal receive a majority,” the Post-Register reported. “The Idaho Falls independent class ‘A’ district No. 1, as was generally expected, showed a total 464 to 161 vote in favor, while Irwin in the eastern end tabulated a 44 to 25 majority. But in other districts, it was a drastically different story. Three districts, Dewey, Fairview and Milo, voted solidly against the proposal and most of the others cast overwhelming margins against the plan. In Idaho Falls, a comparatively light vote virtually assured defeat.”
50 years agoMembers of the executive committee of the Idaho State School Board were in Idaho Falls this week in 1973 to review a request from Idaho Falls School District 91 for building ninth-grade additions onto Idaho Falls High School. “The high school is located on 15 1/2 acres of ground, and present building codes require at least 41 acres for the size of the additions requested, or special state permission,” the Post-Register reported. “If permission is granted, the board of trustees plans to set a bond election for about $1.4 million to build additions onto both Idaho Falls and Skyline High Schools. Skyline is located on sufficient ground for an addition. The additions would meet student housing needs when old Central Junior High School is phased out after the next school year. The ninth grade additions are the school board’s first alternative to a new junior high school, for which a $2,350,000 bond election failed last month.”
25 years agoOfficials from the Federal Aviation Administration were in eastern Idaho this week to investigate the March 16 crash of a crop duster plane that nosed into the ground in a potato field west of Blackfoot. Pilot Randall Max Gibson, 43, was killed in the crash, which happened at about 2 in the afternoon. Friends said he was trying out a new plane, adding that Gibson was an experienced pilot of about 20 years and had been a flight instructor. At the scene, the plane was reported to be relatively intact with plenty of fuel in the tank.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
