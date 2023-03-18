LookingBackColumnImage.jpg
100 years agoThanks to the city’s sound financial condition, the Idaho Falls City Council voted this week in 1923 to lay cement walkways around the entire block occupied by Kate Curley Park. “The streets surrounding the park will be graded and the place improved generally,” the Idaho Falls Daily Post reported. “City Clerk Underhill was ordered to advertise for bids to be opened March 30. This will make a decided improvement in that section of the city, and the work is in line with other improvements (that) will be made possible by the city’s surplus funds.”

75 years agoRural voters turned out in force this week in 1948 to reject a plan for a single school district to consolidate smaller districts. In the tabulation of ballots from 21 districts, the vote was 1,928 to 696. “Only in two districts did the proposal receive a majority,” the Post-Register reported. “The Idaho Falls independent class ‘A’ district No. 1, as was generally expected, showed a total 464 to 161 vote in favor, while Irwin in the eastern end tabulated a 44 to 25 majority. But in other districts, it was a drastically different story. Three districts, Dewey, Fairview and Milo, voted solidly against the proposal and most of the others cast overwhelming margins against the plan. In Idaho Falls, a comparatively light vote virtually assured defeat.”


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

