100 years agoOrganizers of the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo in Idaho Falls were looking for a new candidate to lead their parade after being turned down by Idaho Gov. C.C. Moore this week in September 1923. “The management of the War Bonnet Roundup at Idaho Falls, September 10, 11, 12, and 13, wanted the governor to lead the procession which formally opens the festivities,” the Idaho Statesman reported. Moore also declined an invitation to be the principal speaker on charter night of the first Lion’s Club in Idaho at Malad. The charter was to be formally installed Sept. 7. “This club is similar to business men’s clubs already organized in the state,” the Statesman reported.
75 years agoMore than 500 people were on hand at the Idaho Falls Armory today in 1948 for the annual Old Folks party, organized by three local LDS stakes. “The armory was attractively decorated in flowers and streamers for the oldsters who annually look forward to the event,” the Post-Register reported. “Following the showing of the motion picture Wednesday forenoon at the Paramount Theater, prizes for the older persons were presented. Again receiving the prize for the oldest man was Houston Wasson, Idaho Falls, who has celebrated 102 birthdays and can even remember the reign of President Abraham Lincoln. To Mrs. Laura Waters, 88, went the prizes for the oldest woman present while three aged couples split prizes for the oldest married couple. They were Mr. and Mrs. Absolm Free, 86 and 80 years of age, respectively, who have been married 56 years; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bitter, 84 and 82, who have been married 62 years; and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jensen, 82 and 81, who have been wed 60 years.”
50 years agoEastern Idaho beekeepers were complaining this week that pesticide was harming their honey business, the Associated Press reported. “The beekeepers, who normally count some loss to sprayers as routine, say the loss this year ranges up to 75 percent in some areas. Especially hard hit are the prime production areas around Mud Lake and Terreton. Several producers said Tuesday (Aug. 28) they will be forced out of business if present losses continue.”
25 years agoPowered by hitting from third baseman Alex Pelaez, the Idaho Falls Braves took a 1-0 lead in the Pioneer League Southern Division championship series this week in September 1998. Pelaez doubled and homered, scoring three times in the 12-5 game. “Pelaez broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a two-run blast off Ogden starter Jim Miller. He walked and scored again in the sixth, when teammate Joe Susan hit a three-run homer off Miller, giving the Braves a 6-2 lead.” The series was to resume Sept. 5 in Idaho Falls.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
