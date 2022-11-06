With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
75 years ago
The temperature in Idaho Falls today in 1947 was 2 degrees above zero, the coldest reading so far that fall. “The cold wave moved into the Upper Snake River Valley Wednesday evening after snow storms during the first three days of the week brought from four to 12 inches of snow throughout the area,” the Post-Register reported. “Accompanying the near-zero temperatures was a heavy fog, which made highway travel hazardous. … Several east Idaho cars of potatoes were moved from the district Wednesday with heater service for the first time this season. Compulsory heater service, the carriers’ protective service, does not go into effect until Nov. 15, however.”
50 years ago
Educators from around Idaho gathered in Idaho Falls this week in 1972 to discuss, among other things, the legal implications of different school districts’ policies and how they affected school personnel. The two-day meeting for school superintendents, trustees and school clerks was held through a cooperative agreement between the Idaho Department of Education, the State Trustees’ association and the Idaho State University College of Education. Jay W. Casper of Idaho Falls School District 91 noted that the mandatory teacher retirement age was 70 unless a school board selects an earlier age, such as 65. In 1972, retired teachers could earn up to $1,680 without their Social Security being penalized, and that amount was to be raised to $2,100 in 1973. Employees were allowed to retire at 60 with full benefits if they had 30 years of credited service. Workshops were also held on the subject of students’ rights and responsibilities and school board policies on transfers and their legal implications.
25 years ago
Waste shipments from the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory hung in the balance this week in 1997 as the New Mexico attorney general’s office investigated whether the state could block a federal plan to open the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad without a hazardous waste permit. The U.S. Department of Energy had announced plans to open WIPP without the permit. George Dials, DOE’s WIPP program manager, said the state would be powerless to stop the facility from opening if its first shipments were limited to radioactive waste that didn’t include hazardous chemicals. At issue were materials from INEEL that included plutonium-contaminated rags, clothes and tools shipped from Rocky Flats, Colo., in the 1950s and 1960s and dumped in pits and trenches in the desert that later became the INEEL’s Radioactive Waste Management Complex. Dials conceded that any waste mixed with cleaning solvents, lead and other chemicals would need a hazardous waste permit to go to WIPP. “We are saying the waste will not be mixed, and we can certify that,” he said. New Mexico officials argued DOE was being inconsistent and that Dials had assured them that WIPP would not open until the state permit was issued.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
