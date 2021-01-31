100 years ago
Western banks were being kept busy in early 1921 with a continued application for loans, the Deseret News reported this week in 1921. “An Idaho Falls banker, in town this week, called attention the recent sale by a local farmer of his wheat for $50,000,” the story said. “The banker said that all the visible evidence of such sale was $15,000 and it was a matter of speculation where the other $35,000 has gone. The implication was that the farmer had the money hid up somewhere around his home and thus withdrawn from circulation. If this surmise was correct, it was but one illustration of where immense sums in the aggregate have gone to, not only in Idaho but elsewhere, and explained the current shortage of money in circulation. The incident indicated a prevalent distrust of banks and desire of people having money to hide it so that they could be ‘cocksure’ they would have the cash when they wanted it.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls grocery stores were hanging “no butter” signs in their windows this week in January 1946, as the Upper Snake River Valley Dairymen’s Association creamery had been shut down for remodeling. With deliveries in limbo, city cafes were preparing to substitute jelly. “Restaurant and coffee shop managers mostly reported that they had a supply for one to three days while some cafes said they were already without butter and were serving jelly,” the Post-Register reported. “One cafe was already churning its own butter and another operator said that he ‘may do some churning myself if it comes down to that.’ There have been reports that one or two operators were able to obtain butter from a Blackfoot creamery. … Another Idaho Falls woman was reported to have returned from Boise ‘with all the butter she could cram in a suitcase with her other belongings.’”
50 years ago
Harold Nelson, regional director of the Bureau of Reclamation’s Boise office, reported this week in 1971 that the $10.6 million requested by President Richard Nixon for the Lower Teton Dam project would go toward financing construction of the dam under the prime contract, likely to be awarded in March. In the meantime, right-of-way acquisition was to continue. Nelson estimated that the dam would take about three years to build. An access road to the site, on the Teton River three miles northeast of Newdale in Fremont County, had already begun, as had extended drilling for the dam’s foundation and river bed and the scouting for nearby sand and gravel to be used. The 310-foot earth-fill dam was expected to form a reservoir with a capacity of 315,000 acre-feet of water, providing supplemental irrigation for 114,000 acres under irrigation in the Henry’s Fork valley and 2,000 acres in the Rexburg bench area.
25 years ago
Scientists from five Russian institutes were in Idaho Falls this week in January 1996 exchanging ideas with their American counterparts on how to treat mixed radioactive and hazardous wastes. The U.S. program for treating mixed wastes was based at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, where officials were considering dropping $300,000 or more into Russian research that could be applied in Idaho and elsewhere around the country. “It’s a lot more cost-effective to work on the problems together than to build weapons and point them at each other,” said Yevgeny Macheret, in charge of the U.S. Department of Energy’s mixed-waste treatment program.