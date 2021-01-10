100 years ago
Bonneville County farmers met in Idaho Falls on Jan. 7, 1921, to adopt a resolution asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to file a complaint with the Interstate Commerce Commission demanding a reduction in freight rates on farm produce. “If the present freight rates are maintained, the farmer will produce just what he himself can take care of,” said A.H. Beasley. “He will not dare to plant crops with no market in sight. With the experiences of the past year before him and no alleviation of the burdens, which have been his, in view, a decimated production may be looked for.” The meeting was held at the brand new Bonneville County Courthouse, which was in the process of being occupied this week 100 years ago. The county clerk, treasurer and assessor took their places in their new quarters on Jan. 10, and it was expected that the probate judge, county jail and district court would be moved in by the end of the week. The final acceptance by the county commissioners and dedication would be made as soon as the architects, Fisher & Aitken, signed off on the building.
75 years ago
Bacon’s Service Station on Elm Street changed hands this week in 1946, as longtime owner L.W. Bacon announced the sale to Darold H. Greenhalgh, a serviceman home from the war. Greenhalgh told the Post-Register that the station’s name had been changed to Greenhalgh’s Idaho Service Station. Before entering the service, Greenhalgh had operated a station in Twin Falls. Prior to that, he had been employed by Bacon at his service station on the South Highway, and also by Harold Tippetts at Sinclair Station on Broadway. The newspaper reported that Bacon had left the business to devote his full attention to photography.
50 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners announced this week in January 1970 that they were appointing Blaine Skinner as acting sheriff to replace Sheriff L.G. Hopkins, who had resigned to take a position as a law enforcement specialist with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Law Enforcement Assistance Administration in San Francisco. Skinner had been working for three years as a fuel technician at Argonne National Laboratory-West, and before that he had worked for close to six years as a security guard at ANL-West.
25 years ago
This week in January 1996 more than one-third of the federal oversight employees at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory were ordered to take six days off without pay by July. Due to Congress cutting the U.S. Department of Energy’s departmental administration fund, 150 of 450 DOE employees paid through the fund would be affected. Other workers funded directly through department programs, such as waste management, would not feel the pinch. “Everybody has a different response,” said DOE-Idaho Spokesman Brad Bugger. “For me personally, it’s tough to take six days without pay. It’s not something I’m looking forward to.” The response from the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers was to blame the department’s Washington officials for cutting field offices when Congress’ real target was DOE HQ. DOE officials could not be reached for comment because of an East Coast blizzard that had kept them away from work.