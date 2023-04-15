100 years agoOregon Short Line Railroad officials announced this week in 1923 that weekly mixed service between Ashton and West Yellowstone would start May 5. During the park season, Trains No. 33 and 34 would run to West Yellowstone instead of Victor, and during that time a stub passenger train would be put on between Ashton and Victor, connecting with Nos. 33 and 34 at Ashton. The tri-weekly train service on the Idaho Falls-St. Anthony branch was changed on April 17 to daily service.
75 years agoIdaho Falls City Councilman Russell A. Freeman had a little more put on his plate this week in April 1948, as he was named area chairman for the United Nations Appeal for Children. “Mr. Freeman, who has been prominently identified with most civic and welfare drives in the city in recent years, accepted the appointment after a conference with Miss Barbara E. Peterson, Boise, state director,” the Post-Register reported. “His activities will cover Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Butte, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties.” The appeal was to be conducted between May 1 and May 15. “Appropriately enough, it will be conducted through children, who will contact their parents for any contributions they wish to make to help feed the starving children of the world,” the newspaper story said.
50 years agoThree Idaho Falls children suffocated this day in 1973, when the freezer they were apparently playing in closed, trapping them inside. Police said Preston Outcelt, 5, and two children from next door, Nichele McComas, 4, and her brother Todd, 6, were found in the unused freezer in a garage near the McComas home. They were missed shortly before 11 a.m. but were not found until 1 p.m. Police said that although the freezer had not been in use, it still had a latch on it.
25 years agoThe Idaho State Board of Education met this week in 1998 in Idaho Falls to discuss, among other things, school accreditation rankings and college tuition, in-state and out-of-state. Ten schools were reported to have received a warning, but the State Department of Education said none had lost their accreditation. Only one school in the Idaho Falls area, Hillcrest High School, made the list. Among the 20 schools receiving the “approved with exemplary status” rating, the only eastern Idaho school was Sand Creek Middle School.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
