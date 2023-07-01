100 years agoOn what was billed as “The Voyage of Understanding,” a cross-country rail trip that was supposed to end in the Alaska Territory, President Warren G. Harding stopped in Idaho Falls on June 28, 1923. Nearly 30,000 locals enthusiastically came out to hear Harding’s speech from a railroad car, prompting one reporter to remark, “I did not know there were that many people in Idaho.” The speech addressed the divide between producers and consumers. “We realize that the real producer, under our elaborate and costly system of distribution, is not permitted a fair share of his product for his own use and enjoyment,” Harding said. “We must find methods to take up as much as possible of the slack in the long line between producer and consumer; to give the producer a better share in that which he furnishes to the community, and to enable the consumer to meet his requirements at a reasonable cost.” To thank the president and Mrs. Harding and their entourage, citizens and community groups presented them with gifts that included local trout, dairy, and — in a nod to the region’s agriculture — a papier-mâché potato. The trip continued to the coast, and on July 6 the party set sail for Alaska aboard the USS Henderson. They stayed in Alaska close to three weeks, heading home on July 26. He gave a speech to the Seattle Press Club, speaking about his days as a newspaper owner in Ohio and receiving from the club a lifetime membership card made of 10-carat gold. Little did anyone know that this would be his last speech. On the train leaving Seattle July 27, Harding’s doctor diagnosed him with food poisoning. All remaining engagements were canceled, and instead of making stops in Portland and the Yosemite Valley, the train carried him to San Francisco so he could rest. His condition worsened, and on Aug. 2, 1923, he died.
75 years agoIt was a fairly grisly time for local news this week in 1948, with two bodies found at two separate eastern Idaho locations. In Fremont County, searchers found the body of E.J. McKinley, 65, in the St. Anthony canal west of the city of the same name. His son, Charles McKinley, was searching from a rubber boat July 1 around 9:20 a.m. McKinley had been missing for two days, but when searchers found one of his shoes on a small footbridge, they surmised that he might have fallen in the water while soaking a foot he had previously injured. In Bingham County, the body of Luke Weiser, 51, was found by Union Pacific section foreman Albert Anderson. Weiser had been walking on the tracks south of the city when he was struck by a northbound passenger train. The body was tossed clear of the tracks and onto a parallel spur track about 100 yards north of the Blackfoot River bridge. The Blackfoot Police chief said Weiner’s head had apparently struck a rail of the spur, fracturing his skull.
50 years agoThe Idaho Falls Angels dropped to last place in the Pioneer League on June 29, 1973, following a 7-4 loss to the Ogden Dodgers. Dan Volk hit his second home run in as many nights to carry the Dodgers to victory. The game was interrupted for 25 minutes in the seventh inning when a transformer burned out, plunging the field and Highland Park grandstand into darkness. The Angels’ last run came in the bottom of the third, when after two outs, Steve Brisbane, Robert Johnson and George Lugosan all singled. The game then settled down into a pitcher’s duel as Dodger pitcher Skip Todd allowed only three more hits while the Angels’ reliever, left-hander Larry Walden gave up only four hits while striking out seven.
25 years agoThe American Orient Express made a pass through eastern Idaho this week in 1998, occupying a siding in St. Anthony for two days while its passengers embarked on a summer tour of Yellowstone National Park. A throwback to the old days of rail travel, the quarter-mile-long train — operated by a company out of Seattle — had trips priced between $2,000 and $10,000. It operated under contract with Amtrak and typically ran on freight-only routes that hadn’t seen passenger service in decades. Excursions ceased during the recession of the late 2000s, and most of the equipment was either sold off or scrapped.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
