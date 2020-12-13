100 years ago
Intense cold this week in December 1920 plunged Idaho Falls into darkness, but a bigger crisis was averted by the intervention of Utah Power and Light. Because of ice in the channels and sluiceways, the wheels of the city’s hydroelectric plant could not turn. “Idaho Falls is dependent for its water supply upon the municipal electric plant, which furnishes the power for the pumps which fill the mains,” the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “With the pumps out of commission owing to the shutdown of the plant, city officials were quick to realize the danger of fire. Not only this, but there was no water in the city mains for culinary or commercial use. Steam and hot water heating plants were out of commission and some of them were in danger of blowing up should the supply be restored while boilers were overheated and dry. In this predicament, the city officials appealed to (UP&L), which has a franchise in the city permitting it to sell power current exclusively. Although city officials have declined to enter into a contract with the power company to take care of it in just such emergencies, the company realized the plight the residents of the city were in and turned current into the city’s water pumps. This has relieved tension materially, but it still leaves the city without lighting service.”
75 years ago
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission issued a temporary permit this week in December 1945 to the Air Base Transit Co. of Pocatello to provide passenger bus service between Idaho Falls and Pocatello. No bus service had been available between the two cities since the Pacific Greyhound’s operations had been tied up by a strike of American Federation of Labor drivers. John Cornell, president of the IPUC, said a date for a hearing would be set at which the commission would decide whether to make Air Base’s company permit permanent.
50 years ago
Speaking in Idaho Falls this week in December 1970, Idaho Gov.-elect Cecil Andrus said the state faced a serious problem in trying to trim budget requests of $160 million to match $115 million in projected revenue for 1971. Pushback came from outgoing Gov. Don Samuelson, whom Andrus had defeated in November. “Budget requests are always way over revenue available,” he said, speaking to the Republican Governors Conference in Sun Valley. “It’s up to the governor and the legislature to weed out the new programs that are not justified and fit expenditures to income.”
25 years ago
Colorado-based Tele-Servicing Innovations announced this week in 1995 that it would be opening operations in Idaho Falls and employing up to 120 people. The company, created by Telephone Express of Colorado Springs, would be providing telemarketing services to other companies around the nation. Company President Jeff Neiswanger said hiring could begin in January 1996. Idaho Falls was selected from a field of 32 locations because of the region’s fiber-optic phone resources and a well-educated workforce, with available training at Eastern Idaho Technical College, economic development officials said.