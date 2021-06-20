100 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor Ralph Louis received a warm letter this week in 1921 from the director in charge of relief work in Pueblo, Colo., expressing appreciation for the $250 sent by citizens of Idaho Falls to assist flooding victims there. “The warrant of the city of Idaho Falls for $250 has just been received in the office of the Colorado disaster relief committee,” the letter said. “It is needless for us to say how grateful the Red Cross in Pueblo is, not only for your contribution but also for the interest Idaho Falls has exhibited in the unfortunate victims of the flood. An official receipt will be forwarded to you at a later date.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls was on track for healthy growth in 1946, according to a report from the S.R. DeBoer Co., a professional city planning group hired by the city. “The city’s rate of growth during the last decade has been approximately three times the rate of the rest of Idaho and eight times that of the nation,” the Post-Register reported. “The climate report emphasized that ‘due to its great amount of sunshine, clear fresh mountain air and low humidity … Idaho Falls has one of the highest degrees of livability in the country … and this same quality of livability affects the crops of the area, too, making for large yields of unusually high quality.’ … Though Idaho Falls was the third largest city in the state by the 1940 census, at its present rate of growth it could be the largest city in the state within two decades. Its growth during the past decade was an increase of approximately 60 percent as compared with a 10 percent and 21 percent growth of Pocatello and Boise, respectively, for the same period.”
50 years ago
District Judge Henry S. Martin ordered Bonneville County Clerk Keith Long to accept petitions calling for a recall of two Idaho Falls legislators. The taxpayers group called We The People had been calling for the recall of state Sen. W. Fisher Ellsworth and Rep. Aden Hyde, both Republicans, on the grounds that they had voted for a legislative expense increase. Long had refused to accept the petition, saying Idaho law did not provide for the recall of officials elected on a legislative district basis, only officials elected on a county or statewide basis. But Martin cited a constitutional provision that all elected officials, except the judiciary, were subject to recall. Prosecuting Attorney Seward H. French said the ruling would not be appealed, and that the next step would be for Long to check the petitions and determine if there were enough valid signatures from voters in Legislative District 30 to order the recall election.
25 years ago
Butte’s Susan Kaluza ran away with the women’s 10-kilometer race of the ninth annual Bridge to Braves road race in Idaho Falls, held June 22, 1996. Kaluza, a 36-year-old mother of three, covered the course in 38:53, easily outdistancing runner-up Allison Rich of Idaho Falls, who clocked in at 44:26. “I’m just getting back into it,” Kaluza told the Post Register. “I tore a tendon in my leg last year. I’m picking up my miles. I’m up to 30 miles a week. It was my first time in this race. I didn’t know the course. I was just trying to catch the guys.”