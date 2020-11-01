100 years ago
Early November 1920 saw the final consolidation of the Idaho Register and the Idaho Falls Times into the Times-Register. “One was a weekly, the other a semi-weekly, and now they are publishing a daily morning edition and it has enjoyed a substantial increase in circulation,” the Idaho Republican in Blackfoot reported. “Many people who did not take them before the consolidation are taking the paper now. Idaho Falls now has two dailies, the Post, published in the afternoon and the Times-Register in the morning, and most people take both papers there by receiving a twice-a-day news service. George M. Scott, who operates the Scott bookstore and sells the Salt Lake Tribune, reports a great falling off in the number of Tribunes since the consolidation and the establishment of twice-a-day telegraph service in the home papers.”
75 years ago
Bonneville County’s only known infantile paralysis victim in the preceding five years, Mary Ann Jollineau, 17, was the guest of honor at a luncheon where civic leaders discussed a pending polio fund drive. Jollineau was due to go to Salt Lake City a week later to receive treatment, with help from the local organization. She told campaign leaders that she hoped one day to return and walk into the room. By mid-January 1946 she sent a letter to report that she was indeed walking. “There just isn’t words to express how happy I am,” she wrote. “I’m using one brace and walking sticks. Eventually when my leg is stronger I’ll be able to throw my brace away. … I hope everyone in Idaho Falls will contribute to the polio drive this year, so if other cases show up they will get proper treatment, then they can keep in mind that they helped in a way for that person to walk again. That means a lot, take it from someone who knows. A person never knows when this awful disease will strike in their family.”
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls Post-Register reported this week in November 1970 that remarks about Vice President Spiro Agnew attributed to Cecil D. Andrus, the Democratic nominee for governor, were “a complete fabrication.” Looking at the actual story, there doesn’t seem to be anything terribly controversial. Speaking at an Oct. 29 Democratic rally in Rigby, an Associated Press report had Andrus calling Agnew, who was scheduled to speak in Boise that weekend, a “hatchet man.” Andrus went on to say, “(He’ll) huff and puff and try to blow our house down,” but urged Democrats to close ranks and stand firm in the face of “an expected big weekend wind.” A spokesman for the Post-Register said the report came from a former employee who had volunteered to cover the rally and that it had been filed without the newspaper’s knowledge. The remarks attributed to Andrus were omitted from the story that appeared in the Oct. 30 Post-Register.
25 years ago
Spanish was coming to schools in the Idaho Falls area in a big way, the Associated Press reported this week in November 1995. At Osgood Elementary School, where about 18% of the students were Hispanic, school officials said they were now translating the monthly newsletter. “We have about 30 or 32 Hispanic students,” said Principal Rob Freeman. “That’s a fairly large contingency and we want them to feel included.” The story also mentions bilingual teachers and aides translating at parent-teacher conferences at Bonneville High School. “When we register students, particularly when they are new to us, we see to it that we have a Spanish-speaking person there,” said Principal Dean Welker.